Kim Kardashian fans spot 'sixth toe' amid private island controversy.

Fans have resurfaced rumours of Kim Kardashian having a "sixth toe" after spotting it in a new photo.

Kim Kardashian's fans have reignited the rumours that the reality TV star has a 'sixth toe'. The rumours were initially sparked in 2019, when fans saw a promo photo for her Kylie Jenner by KKW fragrance collaboration.

However, the rumours have resurfaced after fans saw a photo that was taken during Kim's controversial 40th birthday vacation last week.

Although Kim has previously cleared up the rumours, by posting a video of her feet last month, that did not stop fans from believing she doesn't have a sixth toe.

In fact, they are even more certain now that they have another photo to go off.

On Tuesday, Kim shared a photo of herself and her BFF La La Anthony, 39 walking down an outdoor pathway.

While the pair look breathtakingly stunning, fans couldn't help but notice that Kim's feet looks as if she has six toes.

One fan took to Twitter writing: 'Am I the only one who noticed she has 6 toes?'.

Another fan chimed in and wrote "WHY IS KIM HAVING SIX TOES IN ONE OF THESE PICS NOT TRENDING'.

While many fans were shocked and pointed out that Kim's foot looked as if she had six toes, other fans came to her defence.

One fan wrote "Kim explained this on Instagram .The side of her foot by her last toe is just fat that it looks like a 6th toe to summarize what she said".

Another fan wrote "She explained it before i think she said its like a part on the side that when she steps on it like comes out and makes it look like 6 toes when she really only has 5 lmaooo".

Am I the only one who noticed she has 6 toes? 😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/pWkocRKY24 — Lillie ☪️ (@lillie_geeee) October 28, 2020

It’s the six toes for me — scary pumpkin spice (@noregretels) October 29, 2020

She does not have 6 toes omg... just look it up. Her toe is just shaped differently. — STREAM POSITIONS (@barbzforariana) October 29, 2020

Last month, Kim took to Instagram to "prove" she doesn't have a sixth toe or polydactyly – the term given to someone born with extra fingers or toes.

In a series of videos about her feet, the 39-year-old began: "Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild."

After counting her five toes, Kim further explained that the side of her foot expands, making it look as though there's an extra toe.

"But it's this, part of my foot, that when I wear a shoe just like this it like smashes down right here and in a picture,"Kim continued.

