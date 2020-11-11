Khloe Kardashian says family Christmas party will be ‘smaller’ after island backlash

Khloe Kardashian says family Christmas party will be ‘smaller’ after island backlash. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The KUWTK star has revealed the extravagant family Christmas party will still be going ahead, with some adjustments.

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that the Kardashian/Jenner family will still be going ahead with an epic Christmas Eve party this year.

While the family are known to throw a big Christmas celebration, many fans wondered whether it would be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the pandemic did not stop the family from going on a luxury vacation to Tahiti for Kim Kardashian's 45th birthday.

Kim Kardashian received backlash for hosting her huge 40th birthday bash on a private island with her family and friends.

The KKW Beauty owner was labelled "tone deaf" and "selfish" for bragging about her luxury holiday while many people are suffering during the pandemic.

So, many fans were wondering if the family would still be going ahead with their extravagant Christmas celebrations.

On Monday (Nov 9) a fan asked the KUWTK star if it would be cancelled this year, Khloe replied optimistically that it will still be going ahead, with a slight change.

'OMG i just realized..... is the Kardash/Jenner Christmas party getting cancelled this year ????' the Kardashian fan wrote on Twitter.

The 36-year-old star replied 'I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas!' the mother-of-one replied.

Khloé Kardashian reveals the Kardashian clan will still be going ahead with a Christmas Party. Picture: Twitter

Khloe added, 'It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before We have to think of what is safest'.

Many people on social media criticised Khloe for going ahead with a social gathering at a time when people need to be distancing.

One fan wrote 'Maybe not throwing multiple parties during a global pandemic is the safest and you’re too out of touch to realize? Just me? K'.

Another fan chimed in and wrote: 'Must be nice @khloekardashian to afford to have everyone rapid tested for COVID so you can have a holiday gathering. Wish the rest of us had that luxury'

What do you think? Let us know @CapitalXTRA