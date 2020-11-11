Khloe Kardashian says family Christmas party will be ‘smaller’ after island backlash

11 November 2020, 11:50

Khloe Kardashian says family Christmas party will be ‘smaller’ after island backlash
Khloe Kardashian says family Christmas party will be ‘smaller’ after island backlash. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The KUWTK star has revealed the extravagant family Christmas party will still be going ahead, with some adjustments.

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that the Kardashian/Jenner family will still be going ahead with an epic Christmas Eve party this year.

Larsa Pippen says she dated Tristan Thompson days before Khloé Kardashian

While the family are known to throw a big Christmas celebration, many fans wondered whether it would be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the pandemic did not stop the family from going on a luxury vacation to Tahiti for Kim Kardashian's 45th birthday.

Kim Kardashian received backlash for hosting her huge 40th birthday bash on a private island with her family and friends.

The KKW Beauty owner was labelled "tone deaf" and "selfish" for bragging about her luxury holiday while many people are suffering during the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

✨Christmas Eve Details✨

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

So, many fans were wondering if the family would still be going ahead with their extravagant Christmas celebrations.

On Monday (Nov 9) a fan asked the KUWTK star if it would be cancelled this year, Khloe replied optimistically that it will still be going ahead, with a slight change.

'OMG i just realized..... is the Kardash/Jenner Christmas party getting cancelled this year ????' the Kardashian fan wrote on Twitter.

The 36-year-old star replied 'I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas!' the mother-of-one replied.

Khloé Kardashian reveals the Kardashian clan will still be going ahead with a Christmas Party
Khloé Kardashian reveals the Kardashian clan will still be going ahead with a Christmas Party. Picture: Twitter

Khloe added, 'It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before We have to think of what is safest'.

Many people on social media criticised Khloe for going ahead with a social gathering at a time when people need to be distancing.

One fan wrote 'Maybe not throwing multiple parties during a global pandemic is the safest and you’re too out of touch to realize? Just me? K'.

Another fan chimed in and wrote: 'Must be nice @khloekardashian to afford to have everyone rapid tested for COVID so you can have a holiday gathering. Wish the rest of us had that luxury'

What do you think? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Khloe Kardashian News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Foot Asylum: Locked In contestants social media accounts

Footasylum: Locked In contestants social media accounts

QUIZ: Can you match the artist to the 2010 song lyrics?

QUIZ: Can you match the artist to the 2010 song lyrics?

Quizzes

Nelly pays tribute to Tupac with Dancing With The Stars performance

Nelly honours Tupac with surprise Dancing With The Stars performance

Tupac

The ultimate Hip-Hop quiz: Are you a true fan?

The ultimate Hip-Hop quiz: Are you a true fan?

Quizzes

Trending

Who is Larsa Pippen?

Who is Larsa Pippen? 8 facts about Scottie Pippen's ex-wife

XXXTentacion's father pens heartfelt message to the late rapper

XXXTentacion's father pens heartfelt message to the late rapper
Jordyn Woods shades Larsa Pippen's 'romance with Tristan Thompson'

Jordyn Woods shades Larsa Pippen's 'romance with Tristan Thompson'
Wendy Williams says Donald Trump has the ‘right to challenge election results’

Wendy Williams says Donald Trump has the ‘right to challenge election results’

Wendy Williams

NBA 2K21 soundtrack: songs from Dave, Stormzy, Popcaan and more.

NBA 2K21 soundtrack: songs from Dave, Stormzy, Popcaan and more