Khloé defends Kim Kardashian's controversial private island vacation

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian defends her sister Kim over her controversial luxury vacation she hosted, during a pandemic.

Khloé Kardashian has spoken out in defence of her sister, Kim Kardashian, after she received backlash for 'bragging' about her 40th birthday party, which was held on a private island.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Khloé, 36, defended Kim – who faced scrutiny for 'showing off' her luxury vacation during a pandemic.

Many fans labelled Kim 'tone-deaf' and 'insensitive' after detailing her fancy vacation.

Taking to Twitter, Kim Kardashian wrote "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island," where between 20 to 30 of her family and friends celebrated the occasion.

Although Khloé admitted that she understands the backlash, she also defended the party and highlighted that it was carried out in the safest way possible.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Khloe told Ellen, "I haven't heard a lot about it," she said of the criticism. She continued "But I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town or... I don't really know the extent of it, but I... This year is a frustrating year, I get it".

Further explaining why she understands the criticism, Khloé added, "I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it's her 40th, and this is something that she really wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing".

While Khloé did not disclose where the private island is, she mention that the attendees were appreciative of the tourism aspect and experience of the people there.

"Just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good," she added. "And we felt so safe. We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it."

The Good American brand founder added "It was such a beautiful experience, and I want Kim to focus on just how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody."

"I don't want that to overshadow all the greatness that happened."

Revealing that there were quite a lot of people in attendance, she said it was pretty much the whole family with one exception. "Whole family went," except for Kylie, she told Ellen.

