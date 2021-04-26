BRIT Awards 2021: full list of nominees

The ceremony is set to take place on 11th May at London's O2 Arena, and will be hosted by Jack Whitehall.

The BRIT Awards are returning on Tuesday 11th May, and the biggest night is British music is set to be a belter.

Taking place a few months later than usual due to the pandemic, the show will feature performances from nominees including Headie One, Duo Lipa, Arlo Parks and Rising Star winner Griff.

"It's my first live performance in 18 months, couldn't think of a better place to do it," says Headie One, who is nominated for two BRIT Awards; Male Solo Artist and British Single for 'Ain't It Different' with AJ Tracey and Stormzy.

See the full list of nominees at the BRIT Awards 2021 below:

Best album

Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

J Hus - Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

Best British female

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Best British male

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Best British group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Best British single

220 Kid & Gracey - Don't Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith - Rain

Dua Lipa - Physical

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK - Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI - Lighter

Regard with Raye - Secrets

Simba ft DTG - Rover

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One - Don't Rush

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

Rising star award