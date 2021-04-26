BRIT Awards 2021: full list of nominees

26 April 2021, 17:22

BRIT Awards 2021: full list of nominees
BRIT Awards 2021: full list of nominees. Picture: Getty

The ceremony is set to take place on 11th May at London's O2 Arena, and will be hosted by Jack Whitehall.

The BRIT Awards are returning on Tuesday 11th May, and the biggest night is British music is set to be a belter.

Taking place a few months later than usual due to the pandemic, the show will feature performances from nominees including Headie One, Duo Lipa, Arlo Parks and Rising Star winner Griff.

"It's my first live performance in 18 months, couldn't think of a better place to do it," says Headie One, who is nominated for two BRIT Awards; Male Solo Artist and British Single for 'Ain't It Different' with AJ Tracey and Stormzy.

See the full list of nominees at the BRIT Awards 2021 below:

Best album

  • Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
  • Celeste - Not Your Muse
  • Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
  • J Hus - Big Conspiracy
  • Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

Best British female

  • Arlo Parks
  • Celeste
  • Dua Lipa
  • Jessie Ware
  • Lianne La Havas

Best British male

  • AJ Tracey
  • Headie One
  • J Hus
  • Joel Corry
  • Yungblud

Best British group

  • Bicep
  • Biffy Clyro
  • Little Mix
  • The 1975
  • Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough artist

  • Arlo Parks
  • Bicep
  • Celeste
  • Joel Corry
  • Young T & Bugsey

Best British single

  • 220 Kid & Gracey - Don't Need Love
  • Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith - Rain
  • Dua Lipa - Physical
  • Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
  • Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different
  • Joel Corry ft MNEK - Head & Heart
  • Nathan Dawe ft KSI - Lighter
  • Regard with Raye - Secrets
  • Simba ft DTG - Rover
  • Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One - Don't Rush

International Female

  • Ariana Grande
  • Billie Eilish
  • Cardi B
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Taylor Swift

International male

  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Burna Boy
  • Childish Gambino
  • Tame Impala
  • The Weeknd

International group

  • BTS
  • Fontaines DC
  • Foo Fighters
  • Haim
  • Run The Jewels

Rising star award

  • Griff - Winner
  • Pa Salieu
  • Rina Sawayama

