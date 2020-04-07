Black The Ripper dies age 32: Skepta, Chip and more pay tribute

Black The Ripper tragically dies: Rappers pay tributes. Picture: Instagram

North London rapper Black The Ripper released songs including 'We Get High' and 'Doe'.

Having been a part of the UK music scene for over a decade, North London rapper Black The Ripper, real name Dean West, tragically passed away at the age of 32, it was revealed.

The rapper's cause of death is currently unknown, but his fellow music stars, including North Londoners Chip and Skepta have been paying tribute to him online.

Black The Ripper was a well-known name in both the rap and grime scene and worked with countless artists over the years, also setting up his Dank Of England brand.

Capital XTRA's own DJ Semtex and Manny Norte paid tribute to the music star, with Semtex sharing a picture of Black The Ripper and writing, 'Damn. RIP Black The Ripper. Deepest condolences to his family and friends'.

Manny Norte wrote, 'Sad sad news to hear on top of everything else. What’s going on?? RIP Black the ripper' whilst other music stars shared their own tributes to the 'Doe' rapper.

Bless your soul my brudda 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/cr2zeMqonH — Big Smoke - (@Skepta) April 6, 2020

Chip shared a picture of himself alongside Black The Ripper, writing, 'RIP my brother', whilst Skepta also shared a picture and wrote, 'Bless your soul my brudda'.

Lethal Bizzle added, 'Wow RIP Black The Ripper. This year has been a mazza', and Tion Wayne wrote, 'Black the ripper a Edmonton legend Rest in peace'.

Wow RIP Black The Ripper. This year has been a mazza 😞 — SKINT GANG ! (@LethalBizzle) April 6, 2020

Real sad news RIP Black The Ripper, my condolences to his family & loved ones. — Michael Dapaah (@MichaelDapaah) April 6, 2020

Light one up for Black the ripper ❤️🙏🏾 very sad news man — GHETTS (@THEREALGHETTS) April 6, 2020

rest in power black the ripper 🙏🏽🖤 — aj (@ajtracey) April 6, 2020

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!