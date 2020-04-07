Black The Ripper dies age 32: Skepta, Chip and more pay tribute

7 April 2020, 10:36 | Updated: 7 April 2020, 10:40

Black The Ripper tragically dies: Rappers pay tributes
Black The Ripper tragically dies: Rappers pay tributes. Picture: Instagram

North London rapper Black The Ripper released songs including 'We Get High' and 'Doe'.

Having been a part of the UK music scene for over a decade, North London rapper Black The Ripper, real name Dean West, tragically passed away at the age of 32, it was revealed.

The rapper's cause of death is currently unknown, but his fellow music stars, including North Londoners Chip and Skepta have been paying tribute to him online.

Black The Ripper was a well-known name in both the rap and grime scene and worked with countless artists over the years, also setting up his Dank Of England brand.

Capital XTRA's own DJ Semtex and Manny Norte paid tribute to the music star, with Semtex sharing a picture of Black The Ripper and writing, 'Damn. RIP Black The Ripper. Deepest condolences to his family and friends'.

Manny Norte wrote, 'Sad sad news to hear on top of everything else. What’s going on?? RIP Black the ripper' whilst other music stars shared their own tributes to the 'Doe' rapper.

Chip shared a picture of himself alongside Black The Ripper, writing, 'RIP my brother', whilst Skepta also shared a picture and wrote, 'Bless your soul my brudda'.

Lethal Bizzle added, 'Wow RIP Black The Ripper. This year has been a mazza', and Tion Wayne wrote, 'Black the ripper a Edmonton legend Rest in peace'.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bhad Bhabie responds after being accused of darkening her skin tone on Instagram

Bhad Bhabie claps back at skin darkening claims after being accused of 'black-fishing'
50 Cent left a eye-emoji-filled comment on La La's bikini snap.

50 Cent drops thirsty comment on Power co-star LaLa Anthony's bikini selfie

50 Cent

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are living under the same roof in isolation

Khloe Kardashian "isolating with ex Tristan Thompson" amid coronavirus pandemic
Lori Harvey sparks Future pregnancy rumours with baby scan

Lori Harvey sparks Future pregnancy rumours after fans spot baby scan

Future

Trending

Tekashi 6ix9ine returns to Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine finally returns to Instagram days after being released from prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Iyanna Mayweather arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend NBA Youngboy’s baby mama

Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna arrested after allegedly stabbing NBA Youngboy's baby mama
Chris Brown shares rare throwback photo with father, Clinton Brown

Chris Brown shares rare throwback photo with his father, Clinton Brown

Chris Brown

Alicia Keys released her memoirs 'More Myself' on 31st March 2020

Alicia Keys reveals she was "manipulated" into "provocative" photoshoot aged 19

Alicia Keys

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: all of the cutest pictures and videos.

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: 15 cute photos & videos of the singer's baby boy

Chris Brown