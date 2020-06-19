Rayshard Brooks death: Charged Atlanta officers turn themselves in

Officers charged in the death if Rayshard Brooks turn themselves in. Picture: Getty

Two charged Atlanta Police officers have turned themselves in following the murder of unarmed black male, Rayshard Brooks.

The two Atlanta police officers who have been charged for Rayshard Brooks murder, has turned themselves in at Fulton County Jail.

Unarmed black male, Brooks, 27, was fatally shot by former officer Garrett Rolfe last week Friday (Jun 12).

The murder came after Rolfe received a complaint about Brooks being asleep in a car blocking a Wendy's drive-through lane.

Brooks reportedly failed a sobriety test, and grabbed Brosnan's Taser, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

According to CNN, prosecutors claim that Rolfe shouted "I got him" after firing the shots and he did not give him necessary medical attention for two minutes and 12 seconds.

On Wednesday (Jun 17) Fulton County District Attorney, Paul Howard, said "That officer actually kicked Mr. Brooks while he laid on the ground, while he was there fighting for his life".

Two charged police officers have turned themselves in following the death of Rayshard Brooks. Picture: Getty

Devin Brosnan, the second officer charged, faces an aggravated assault charge for allegedly standing on the prostrate Brooks' shoulders in the parking lot.

Although Brosnan denies these claims, he turned himself in to Fulton County Jail and was released Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon,Rolfe turned himself in, the Fulton County Sheriff's Department said.

Rolfe is being held without bond, however there will be new information on the case after he attends court today.

Rayshard was fatally shot after being tasered and chased in Wendy's parking lot. Picture: Getty

Brosnan was released on a signature bond about an hour after presenting himself at the jail and will not be required to wear a GPS anklet, according to defense attorney Don Samuel.

The officer did not speak to reporters as he left the jail.

On Thursday, Brosnan told MSNBC : "I think this is a tragic event. It's a total tragedy that a man had to lose his life that night."

On Wednesday, Brooks' widow, Tomika Miller, said her husband's final moments left her devastated. She also has to leave the court room more than once, according to her attorney.

Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks speaks out. Picture: Getty

"I don't know what I would have done if I would have seen it for myself. But I felt everything he felt just by hearing what he went through. And it hurt. It hurt really bad," Miller said.

Brooks' family members are preparing for his funeral. Brooks has three daughters and a stepson.