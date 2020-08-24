Jacob Blake shooting: Black man shot multiple times by Wisconsin police

Jacob Blake shooting: Black man shot multiple times by Wisconsin police. Picture: Getty

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in his back by Wisconsin police officers.

By Tiana Williams

A black man identified as Jacob Blake, is in a serious condition after being shot seven times in the back by police in Wisconsin.

On Sunday evening (Aug 23) Mr Blake was flown by helicopter to hospital, after being shot repeatedly at close range in the city of Kenosha.

Video footage has emerged online, showing the incident where Mr Blake – who does not appear to be carrying a weapon – is seen walking towards a car as two officers followed him while pointing their guns at him.

In the clip, Mr Blake opens the car door, then one of the officers grabs his vest and begins shooting him in the back.

Black Lives Matter protests continue as people march for justice for Jacob Blake. Picture: Getty

During the video, seven shots can be heard and the cars horn is continuously by the car's horn continuously beeping.

The man's three children – 3, 5 and 8 – were in the car, family attorney Benjamin Crump said.

According to Sky News, two Wisconsin police officers are on leave Monday while state authorities are investigating into the incident, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said

Having a warrant does not justify being shot in the back. ‼️



Having a record does not justify being shot in the back. ‼️



Walking away does not justify being shot in the back. ‼️



THERE IS NO JUSTIFICATION TO SHOOT A BLACK MAN IN THE BACK #JacobBlake #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YmMTOM7wuk — 𝒜𝓂𝒷𝓏' 𝐵𝒶𝒷𝒾𝒾 (@AmbzBby) August 24, 2020

Ben Crump, a Civil Right lawyer, who also represents George Floyd's family, said Mr Blake's three sons were in the car when he was shot.

Police said they had been called to a domestic incident at 5.11pm, however did not clarify what led to the shooting.

Eye witnesses of the incident claimed Mr Blake was trying to break up a fight between two women when the officers arrived at the scene.

Wisconsin state governor Tony Evers wrote in a tweet: "We stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with black Wisconsinites"

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

"Wisconsin's division of criminal investigation is looking into the shooting and said it will seek to "provide a report of the incident to the prosecutor within 30 days".

In the city, there was a curfew set until 7am on Monday after large protests marched down the streets after one officer was reportedly injured by a brick.