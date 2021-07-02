Black Pound Day 2021: What is it, how to get involved, dates and more

Black Pound Day. Picture: Instagram

As the next Black Pound Day approaches, here's everything you need to know to take part.

Black Pound Day was introduced during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement and has taken place every month since.

Here's everything you need to know about the community initiative.

Official updates on Black Pound Day can be found on Instagram at: @BPDofficial or on Twitter at: @Blackpoundday.