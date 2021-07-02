Black Pound Day 2021: What is it, how to get involved, dates and more
2 July 2021, 12:03
As the next Black Pound Day approaches, here's everything you need to know to take part.
Black Pound Day was introduced during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement and has taken place every month since.
Here's everything you need to know about the community initiative.
What is Black Pound Day?
Black Pound Day is an initiative created by Swiss, a former member of So Solid Crew.
The rap mogul created the campaign to celebrate and support black-owned businesses by dedicating one day a month to spending money with Black businesses.
Starting off the back of the peak in the Black Lives Matter movement in June 2020, Black Pound Day exists to help facilitate economic growth in the Black community.
The dedicated day is the first Saturday of every month, on which people of all races are encouraged to support Black owned businesses.
Swiss posted on Instagram at the start of the initiative saying: "I just wanted to redirect the energy of my community, create a new reality and you all helped me do that. My co-creators!".
How can I get involved with Black Pound Day?
Swiss gave five action points that can be taken to support Black Pound Day:
- Buy from Black-owned businesses
- Take a photo of the purchase or business
- Post on social media using the hashtag #BlackPoundDay
- Big up your experience on your stories
- Recommend the business to a friend
As well as this, you can visit the official website blackpoundday.uk where using the 'shop' tab can by filter location, finding Black owned businesses near you.
When is Black Pound Day?
Black Pound Day takes place on the first Saturday of every month, with the dates for 2021 being:
- Saturday 6th February
- Saturday 3rd April
- Saturday 1st May
- Saturday 5th June
- Saturday 3rd July
- Saturday 7th August
- Saturday 4th September
- Saturday 2nd October
- Saturday 6th November
- Saturday 4th December
Official updates on Black Pound Day can be found on Instagram at: @BPDofficial or on Twitter at: @Blackpoundday.