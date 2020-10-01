Black History Month on Capital XTRA: Everything you need to know

October is Black History Month in the UK, and we're celebrating in a big way.

Throughout the month, we’re going to be marking the incredible contributions of Black people in the UK - their achievements, their history, the impact they’ve made within their communities and more.⠀

Every day, we’ll be listening to the voices that need to be heard and the stories that need to be told, and we'll be hosting some incredible features on air and on our social channels for you to enjoy and learn from.

On Capital XTRA Breakfast with Yinka and Shayna Marie, the girls will be joined by a whole host of special guests throughout the month from the worlds of community, music, entertainment and lifestyle.

Remel London will be hosting our daily Great Black Britons segment, where we shine a light on game-changing Black pioneers who have helped shape the UK throughout history.

Meanwhile, expect some very special interviews on Homegrown with Robert Bruce, a special Capital XTRA Book Club with Leah Davis AND some Black History Month-themed Reloaded mixes every Friday at 11am from our very own Manny Norte.

Plus, loads more surprises and extra content to come!

