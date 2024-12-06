The 20 best Hip-Hop & RnB albums of 2024
6 December 2024, 16:58
Here are Capital XTRA's favourite albums of 2024... from the return of Eminem to the emergence of Tyla.
2024 has been a great year for music, from Eminem's huge return to Beyonce's long-awaited Renaissance Part II drop Cowboy Carter.
This year also saw some huge debuts from the likes of Tyla and Tems, who both released their debut albums this year.
So what are the top 20 Hip Hop & RnB albums of 2024? Here's the lowdown.
In alphabetical order ...
1. 21 Savage - American Dream - released 9 January 2024
American Dream is the third studio album by British-American rapper 21 Savage. The title references his British nationality and early immigration to the US as a child.
2. Asake - Lungu Boy - released 9 August 2024
Afrobeats superstar Asake has raised the roof this year as he has cemented his status. The album contains impressive features from the likes of Wizkid, Travis Scott and Stormzy.
3. Ayra Starr - The Year I Turned 21 - released 31 May 2024
Starr's second studio album is a masterclass in melodic tracks and soulful features from the likes of Giveon and Asake.
4. Bashy – Being Poor Is Expensive - released 11 July 2024
Bashy returned for his first album in 15 years, and is a musically rich grime retelling of the Black British experience.
5. Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter - released 29 March 2024
Beyonce dropped a country-inspired album, which features huge tracks including Texas Hold Em and 16 Carriages. It's no surprise it has been nominated for an array of Grammy's.
6. Bryson Tiller - Bryson Tiller - released April 5 2024
Bryson's self-titled album arrived in April this year, and features the catchy tune Whatever She Wants, which has been a staple on our playlist all year.
7. Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) - released 12 July 2024
Eminem returned with his twelfth studio album, which is a concept piece centring around a battle between Eminem himself and his Slim Shady alter ego
8. Future & Metro Boomin - We Still Don’t Trust You - released April 12, 2024
The album which kicked off all the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar...
Beneath the feud, this album mainly sounds akin to trap R&B with elements of Synth pop.
9. Ghetts - On Purpose, with Purpose - released 23 February 2024
One of the earlier releases this year, Ghetts' fourth studio album is rich with R&B, rap and afroswing influences.
10. GloRilla - Glorious - released 11 October 2024
GloRilla's debut album is an exciting release, which features some fun collabs including “Whatchu Kno About Me” with Sexyy Red.
11. J. Cole - Might Delete Later - released 5 April 2024
J. Cole's fourth mixtape was hugely anticipated, and contributed to the Drake and Kendrick feud.
The mixtape features guest appearances from Young Dro, Gucci Mane, Ari Lennox, Cam'ron, Central Cee, Bas, Daylyt, and Ab-Soul.
12. Kendrick Lamar - GNX - released November 22 2024
A late addition to the 2024 albums, Kendrick's surprise drop has made its mark. From the viral 'Mustard' to the feature with Dody6, this rap album is one people will keep talking about.
13. Little Simz - Drop 7 - released 9 February 2024
Little Simz' EP sees her celebrate her wins in the industry, and for good reason.
14. Megan Thee Stallion - Megan - released June 28 2024
This is Megan's first album to be released under her independent label, and features tracks including Hiss, Cobra and Boa.
15. Nines - Quit While You're Ahead - released 27 September 2024
Nines' final studio album is a victory lap in British rap, and is his sixth album in a row to reach the UK Top 5.
16. Pa Salieu - Afrikan Alien - released 15 November 2024
The British rapper writes about his prison sentence and his eventual freedom.
17. PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 - released 26 April 2024
PND's fourth studio album is a smooth RnB project, which is easily recognisable by its provocative cover.
18. Tems - Born in the Wild - released 7 June 2024
Tems' debut album is a soft, warming project supported by the singles "Me & U", "Love Me JeJe" and "Burning".
19. Tyla - TYLA - released 22 March 2024
Tyla's breakout year was clearly this year, and with singles including Jump and Push 2 Start, she is not going anywhere!
20. Usher - Coming Home - released February 9 2024.
Fresh off his 2024 Super Bowl performance saw Usher release a new album. Next year sees Usher bring his tour to the UK for a whopping 10 London dates.