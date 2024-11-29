Who is Dody6? The 'hey now' rapper on Kendrick Lamar album's real name, age and songs revealed

29 November 2024

Who is rapper Dody6, who features on 'hey now' from Kendrick Lamar's new album 'GNX'? Here's everything you need to know.

Kendrick Lamar's new album 'GNX' has been out for a week now, and fans are desperate to find out more about the features for the project, including emerging rapper Dody6.

He appears on Lamar's track 'hey now', and is one of the features on the album, which also includes SZA, and fans want to know more about the rapper.

So, who is Dody6, what is his real name and what other songs has he rapped? Here's everything you need to know.

Kendrick Lamar's album is full of features. . Picture: Getty

Who is Dody6, the rapper that appears on Kendrick Lamar's album GMX?

Dody6 appears on the Kendrick track 'hey now', and is part of The Rollin 40s, a subset in LA.

This west coast artist has 40,000 followers on Instagram, and released an album 'Make Vernon Great Again' earlier this year.

We don't know much about Dody6, but we do know he has just come out of jail after spending seven years inside following an interview on No Jumper.

He said he was making music inside jail, and told the interviewer he is from Vernon, California.

In the interview he said he's "been on the block since '98", so we can assume Dody6 is in his late twenties. He also revealed he has younger siblings.

He said he left High School at around the age of 14 when he went to Juvenile prison for robberies, but did graduate from HS.

