AJ Tracey has bought his mum a house to celebrate success

Rapper AJ Tracey has revealed that he's bought his mum a house and said the feeling was "better than sex".

By Matt Tarr

AJ Tracey's recent collaboration with Mabel on 'West Ten' has seen the rapper enjoy further chart success after his huge anthem 'Ladbroke Grove' dominated the UK music scene in 2019.

To celebrate his chart wins and the fact that he's managed to achieve such greatness as an independent artist, AJ has revealed that he's bought his mum a house.

AJ initially revealed his house-buying news earlier this year when he told Vogue, "I bought her a house the other day. [And it felt] like nothing you can ever describe. Better than sex."

Now AJ has explained why it was so important for him to treat his mum after he became one of the most successful British music stars of the last few years.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, AJ explained, "Remaining independent means things have got easier for me because when I first started making music, my main goal was to help my family."

AJ Tracey hs enjoyed huge success as an independent artist. Picture: Getty

AJ added, ‘Obviously I wanted to enjoy the music and achieve artistic success, but I wanted to give my family an opportunity to live a better life."

"I’ve done that now by buying my mum a house. Whatever I do now is a bonus. Signing a record deal would have given me financial comfort, but now I’ve done it my way, it doesn’t really matter."

