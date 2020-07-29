AJ Tracey has bought his mum a house to celebrate success

29 July 2020, 12:17

AJ Tracey reveals he bought his mum a house
AJ Tracey reveals he bought his mum a house. Picture: Getty

Rapper AJ Tracey has revealed that he's bought his mum a house and said the feeling was "better than sex".

By Matt Tarr

AJ Tracey's recent collaboration with Mabel on 'West Ten' has seen the rapper enjoy further chart success after his huge anthem 'Ladbroke Grove' dominated the UK music scene in 2019.

> Kano's photo used instead of Wiley in major anti-semitism article error

To celebrate his chart wins and the fact that he's managed to achieve such greatness as an independent artist, AJ has revealed that he's bought his mum a house.

AJ Tracey revealed that he's bought his mum a house
AJ Tracey revealed that he's bought his mum a house. Picture: Getty

AJ initially revealed his house-buying news earlier this year when he told Vogue, "I bought her a house the other day. [And it felt] like nothing you can ever describe. Better than sex."

Now AJ has explained why it was so important for him to treat his mum after he became one of the most successful British music stars of the last few years.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, AJ explained, "Remaining independent means things have got easier for me because when I first started making music, my main goal was to help my family."

AJ Tracey hs enjoyed huge success as an independent artist
AJ Tracey hs enjoyed huge success as an independent artist. Picture: Getty

AJ added, ‘Obviously I wanted to enjoy the music and achieve artistic success, but I wanted to give my family an opportunity to live a better life."

"I’ve done that now by buying my mum a house. Whatever I do now is a bonus. Signing a record deal would have given me financial comfort, but now I’ve done it my way, it doesn’t really matter."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Marquise Jackson says Pop Smoke was better than his father 50 Cent

50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson claims Pop Smoke was better than his father

50 Cent

Rihanna sends Megan Thee Stallion a gift as she recovers from shooting.

Rihanna sends Megan Thee Stallion a gift as she recovers from shooting

Rihanna

Jaden reveals he no longer goes by the name 'Jaden Smith’

Jaden reveals he no longer goes by the name 'Jaden Smith’

Kano's photo was mistakenly used instead of Wiley an an article about antisemitism

Kano's photo used instead of Wiley in major anti-semitism article error

Trending

Machine Gun Kelly's ex-girlfriends revealed as he begins dating new love interest Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly ex-girlfriends: What is MGK's dating history?
Are Kim Kardashian and Kaye West getting divorced?

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting divorced?

Kanye West

Wiley banned from Faceboon and Instagram over anti-semitic posts

Wiley banned from Instagram and Facebook over anti-Semitic abuse
Bobby Shmurda is releasing a documentary on his life

Bobby Shmurda documentary: how to watch, release date & more

Who is Stormzy dating? Does he have a girlfriend?

Who is Stormzy dating in 2020? Girlfriend, ex-girlfriends & more