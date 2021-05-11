Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One 'Don't Rush' lyrics meaning revealed
11 May 2021, 14:41
The viral track received a nomination for Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards in 2021.
Back in November 2019, Young T & Bugsey teamed up with London drill champ Headie One for a remix of their single 'Don't Rush', featured on their 2020 debut mixtape Plead the 5th.
Fast-forward to May 2021, and the single has achieved platinum certification in the UK, kickstarted the viral 'Don't Rush challenge went viral on TikTok and picked up a nomination for Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards 2021.
But what do the lyrics to the Nottingham duo's song really mean?
Brown and white, like I go cunch - In the UK, 'brown' and 'white' are slang terms used to describe heroin and cocaine, respectively. 'Cunch' is another slang term used in the UK, short for the word 'country', and refers to the act of drug dealers travelling from big cities to the countryside to sell their product in areas of less competition.
She make it clap like I'm Busta Rhymes - Young T references one of Busta Rhymes' biggest singles, 'Make It Clap', which dropped back in 2002, and compares the song to his girl's twerking abilities.
DSquared got 'em distressed, gotta hand wash - DSquared is a popular luxury clothing brand know for their distressed denim pieces.
Gucci my mum, while you diddle your thumbs - Thanks to his successful music career, Bugsey proudly states that he's able to treat his mother to the finer things in life, while his haters waste their time on smaller matters.
Love my green, I'm tryna get strong - Here, Bugsey uses a double entendre; on one hand, he insinuates that he enjoys eating green, leafy vegetables like spinach which are known to keep one strong and healthy. The term 'green' also acts as a reference to cannabis, which the rapper suggests he prefers on the potent side.
Used to say I wanna put Tottenham on the map / But one day I'ma change the map in Tottenham - At the end of his verse, Headie One references Tottenham, the North London town in which he grew up. The rapper was raised on the town's Broadwater Farm housing estate.
Check out the full lyrics to 'Don't Rush' by Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One below.
[Chorus: Bugsey]
Don't rush, slow touch
Brown and white, like I go cunch
Grab and buy, make 'em go bust (Buss)
Eye for eye, make 'em lose trust
White rum, fizzy pop (Pop)
Where you dey go? (go) We dey go up
Catch my vibe (Vibe), let me go off (Off)
Blammed her twice, man it's so tough
[Verse 1: Young T]
Aight yo, put the Belaire on her batty, make it kotch
Seen the watch, now she wanna give crotch
Boy got ps, now she hopping in the pod
Man in real life sugar, gyaldem haffi get wopped (Yeah)
Know she want dark, told her "Meet me at the top"
Switching lanes the other day, I seen her waiting for a bus
Baby this a Moncler sweater, Diesel denim
Buy another while my pockets fat like Heather
Neck froze like I don't know no better
Benzo truck, white seats and they leather
Go broke never, on my grind
She make it clap like I'm Busta Rhymes
I got the juice, the sauce and all them things
I blammed her twice tonight with all my bling
Big Benz, I drive, I brought that ting
Any girl you want, they want my ting
[Chorus: Bugsey]
Don't rush, slow touch
Brown and white, like I go cunch
Grab and buy, make 'em go bust (Buss)
Eye for eye, make 'em lose trust
White rum, fizzy pop (Pop)
Where you dey go? (go) We dey go up
Catch my vibe (Vibe), let me go off (Off)
Blammed her twice, man it's so tough
[Verse 2: Bugsey]
Flood my ice, make a ho blush
Back at the tour bus, gettin' caught up
DSquared got 'em distressed, gotta hand wash
New racks with the old Nikes in the shoe box
Keep my stripes, no cuffs
Pull up in a new plate and she might just
She weren't tryna move bait when our eyes locked
New tints on the coupé, that's her head lost
Off my whites, right my wrongs
Gucci my mum, while you diddle your thumbs
Count my sums, this is gonna get long
Love my green, I'm tryna get strong
Tryna get bun, where I'm from, it's on
Yes, man don't take no dumb, threats
They see funds, they hop, fence
We been up, not up next
[Chorus: Bugsey]
Don't rush, slow touch
Brown and white, like I go cunch
Grab and buy, make 'em go bust (Buss)
Eye for eye, make 'em lose trust
White rum, fizzy pop (Pop)
Where you dey go? (go) We dey go up
Catch my vibe (Vibe), let me go off (Off)
Blammed her twice, man it's so tough
[Interlude: Headie One]
And introducing
The one and only
[Verse 3: Headie One]
Big truck, no clutch (Clutch)
Wrist froze, don't touch
French Ciri, I'm so drunk (Turnt)
Course I can't drink and drive, where's my chauffeur?
Bando upsuh, whip that coca
I really hope this time my worker don't floss
See, I was in the wok, now my penthouse at the top
Shawty said they're best friends, I bet they both f**k
'Cause they won't cuss, 'cause they said I sold drugs
And when you down there, ain't nobody around
Where's the comeback? When you blow up
I forgot my jacket but my heated seats help me warm up
Fast train to Inverurie, I used to go up
It's ironic, I just sold out my show in Scotland
Used to say I wanna put Tottenham on the map
But one day I'ma change the map in Tottenham
[Chorus: Bugsey]
Don't rush, slow touch
Brown and white, like I go cunch
Grab and buy, make 'em go bust (Buss)
Eye for eye, make 'em lose trust
White rum, fizzy pop (Pop)
Where you dey go? (go) We dey go up
Catch my vibe (Vibe), let me go off (Off)
Blammed her twice, man it's so tough