Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One 'Don't Rush' lyrics meaning revealed

The viral track received a nomination for Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards in 2021.

Back in November 2019, Young T & Bugsey teamed up with London drill champ Headie One for a remix of their single 'Don't Rush', featured on their 2020 debut mixtape Plead the 5th.

Fast-forward to May 2021, and the single has achieved platinum certification in the UK, kickstarted the viral 'Don't Rush challenge went viral on TikTok and picked up a nomination for Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards 2021.

But what do the lyrics to the Nottingham duo's song really mean?

Check out the full lyrics to 'Don't Rush' by Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One below. Picture: Black Butter

Brown and white, like I go cunch - In the UK, 'brown' and 'white' are slang terms used to describe heroin and cocaine, respectively. 'Cunch' is another slang term used in the UK, short for the word 'country', and refers to the act of drug dealers travelling from big cities to the countryside to sell their product in areas of less competition.

She make it clap like I'm Busta Rhymes - Young T references one of Busta Rhymes' biggest singles, 'Make It Clap', which dropped back in 2002, and compares the song to his girl's twerking abilities.

DSquared got 'em distressed, gotta hand wash - DSquared is a popular luxury clothing brand know for their distressed denim pieces.

Gucci my mum, while you diddle your thumbs - Thanks to his successful music career, Bugsey proudly states that he's able to treat his mother to the finer things in life, while his haters waste their time on smaller matters.

Love my green, I'm tryna get strong - Here, Bugsey uses a double entendre; on one hand, he insinuates that he enjoys eating green, leafy vegetables like spinach which are known to keep one strong and healthy. The term 'green' also acts as a reference to cannabis, which the rapper suggests he prefers on the potent side.

Used to say I wanna put Tottenham on the map / But one day I'ma change the map in Tottenham - At the end of his verse, Headie One references Tottenham, the North London town in which he grew up. The rapper was raised on the town's Broadwater Farm housing estate.

The song achieved platinum certification in the United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

Check out the full lyrics to 'Don't Rush' by Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One below.

[Chorus: Bugsey]

Don't rush, slow touch

Brown and white, like I go cunch

Grab and buy, make 'em go bust (Buss)

Eye for eye, make 'em lose trust

White rum, fizzy pop (Pop)

Where you dey go? (go) We dey go up

Catch my vibe (Vibe), let me go off (Off)

Blammed her twice, man it's so tough

[Verse 1: Young T]

Aight yo, put the Belaire on her batty, make it kotch

Seen the watch, now she wanna give crotch

Boy got ps, now she hopping in the pod

Man in real life sugar, gyaldem haffi get wopped (Yeah)

Know she want dark, told her "Meet me at the top"

Switching lanes the other day, I seen her waiting for a bus

Baby this a Moncler sweater, Diesel denim

Buy another while my pockets fat like Heather

Neck froze like I don't know no better

Benzo truck, white seats and they leather

Go broke never, on my grind

She make it clap like I'm Busta Rhymes

I got the juice, the sauce and all them things

I blammed her twice tonight with all my bling

Big Benz, I drive, I brought that ting

Any girl you want, they want my ting



[Chorus: Bugsey]

Don't rush, slow touch

Brown and white, like I go cunch

Grab and buy, make 'em go bust (Buss)

Eye for eye, make 'em lose trust

White rum, fizzy pop (Pop)

Where you dey go? (go) We dey go up

Catch my vibe (Vibe), let me go off (Off)

Blammed her twice, man it's so tough

[Verse 2: Bugsey]

Flood my ice, make a ho blush

Back at the tour bus, gettin' caught up

DSquared got 'em distressed, gotta hand wash

New racks with the old Nikes in the shoe box

Keep my stripes, no cuffs

Pull up in a new plate and she might just

She weren't tryna move bait when our eyes locked

New tints on the coupé, that's her head lost

Off my whites, right my wrongs

Gucci my mum, while you diddle your thumbs

Count my sums, this is gonna get long

Love my green, I'm tryna get strong

Tryna get bun, where I'm from, it's on

Yes, man don't take no dumb, threats

They see funds, they hop, fence

We been up, not up next

[Chorus: Bugsey]

Don't rush, slow touch

Brown and white, like I go cunch

Grab and buy, make 'em go bust (Buss)

Eye for eye, make 'em lose trust

White rum, fizzy pop (Pop)

Where you dey go? (go) We dey go up

Catch my vibe (Vibe), let me go off (Off)

Blammed her twice, man it's so tough

[Interlude: Headie One]

And introducing

The one and only

[Verse 3: Headie One]

Big truck, no clutch (Clutch)

Wrist froze, don't touch

French Ciri, I'm so drunk (Turnt)

Course I can't drink and drive, where's my chauffeur?

Bando upsuh, whip that coca

I really hope this time my worker don't floss

See, I was in the wok, now my penthouse at the top

Shawty said they're best friends, I bet they both f**k

'Cause they won't cuss, 'cause they said I sold drugs

And when you down there, ain't nobody around

Where's the comeback? When you blow up

I forgot my jacket but my heated seats help me warm up

Fast train to Inverurie, I used to go up

It's ironic, I just sold out my show in Scotland

Used to say I wanna put Tottenham on the map

But one day I'ma change the map in Tottenham

[Chorus: Bugsey]

Don't rush, slow touch

Brown and white, like I go cunch

Grab and buy, make 'em go bust (Buss)

Eye for eye, make 'em lose trust

White rum, fizzy pop (Pop)

Where you dey go? (go) We dey go up

Catch my vibe (Vibe), let me go off (Off)

Blammed her twice, man it's so tough