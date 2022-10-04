Who is Chris Eubank Jr? Weight, records, girlfriend, net worth and more revealed
4 October 2022, 16:46
Chris Eubank Jr is gearing up to fight Conor Benn this weekend, but who is the man behind the gloves?
Chris Eubank Jr is a renowned British professional boxer, and classed in the Middleweight and Super-middleweight categories.
His latest fight is against Conor Benn in a massively anticipated showdown between the pair this weekend, and will settle a rivalry that began 32 years ago after their fathers first sparred each other in the ring.
Who is the man behind the gloves? Here's all we know about Chris Eubank Jr.
-
What is Chris Eubank Jr's height and weight?
Chris currently stands at 5"11 tall.
He is classed as middleweight, and has a reach of 184cm when in the ring.
Currently, he weighs in at 160lbs.
-
Who is Chris Eubank Jr dating?
As of 2022, Chris Eubank Jr is currently single and does not have a girlfriend.
He has previously said that "Boxing is my girlfriend" when been pressed about his relationship status.
He has previously been linked with Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison and TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh.
-
What is his boxing record?
Chris Eubank Jr has a pretty impressive boxing record.
In the 34 fights he has competed in, he has won 32 and lost 2.
He was won 23 fights by knockout and 9 by decision.
His latest fight is against Conor Benn, who is currently undefeated.
-
What is Chris' Instagram?
Chris is an active user of Instagram, where he shares snippets of his personal life and all things boxing on the page.
He currently has over 670,000 followers and he can be found @chriseubankjr on Instagram.
-
What is Chris Eubank Jr.'s net worth?
Chris Eubank Jr. is reportedly worth close to $2 million back in 2018.
We can now assume that this figure is much higher due to lucrative sponsorship deals and his track record of wins.
He has a clothing brand called NEXT GEN which is likely to bring a hefty sum of money into his bank account.