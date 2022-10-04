Who is Chris Eubank Jr? Weight, records, girlfriend, net worth and more revealed

4 October 2022, 16:46

Who is Chris Eubank Jr?
Who is Chris Eubank Jr? Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

Chris Eubank Jr is gearing up to fight Conor Benn this weekend, but who is the man behind the gloves?

Chris Eubank Jr is a renowned British professional boxer, and classed in the Middleweight and Super-middleweight categories.

His latest fight is against Conor Benn in a massively anticipated showdown between the pair this weekend, and will settle a rivalry that began 32 years ago after their fathers first sparred each other in the ring.

Who is the man behind the gloves? Here's all we know about Chris Eubank Jr.

  1. What is Chris Eubank Jr's height and weight?

    Chris currently stands at 5"11 tall.

    He is classed as middleweight, and has a reach of 184cm when in the ring.

    Currently, he weighs in at 160lbs.

    Chris Eubank Jr. is the son of boxer Chris Eubank
    Chris Eubank Jr. is the son of boxer Chris Eubank. Picture: Getty Images

  2. Who is Chris Eubank Jr dating?

    As of 2022, Chris Eubank Jr is currently single and does not have a girlfriend.

    He has previously said that "Boxing is my girlfriend" when been pressed about his relationship status.

    He has previously been linked with Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison and TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh.

    Chris is currently single.
    Chris is currently single. Picture: Instagram

  3. What is his boxing record?

    Chris Eubank Jr has a pretty impressive boxing record.

    In the 34 fights he has competed in, he has won 32 and lost 2.

    He was won 23 fights by knockout and 9 by decision.

    His latest fight is against Conor Benn, who is currently undefeated.

    Chris fighting Liam Williams earlier this year.
    Chris fighting Liam Williams earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

  4. What is Chris' Instagram?

    Chris is an active user of Instagram, where he shares snippets of his personal life and all things boxing on the page.

    He currently has over 670,000 followers and he can be found @chriseubankjr on Instagram.

  5. What is Chris Eubank Jr.'s net worth?

    Chris Eubank Jr. is reportedly worth close to $2 million back in 2018.

    We can now assume that this figure is much higher due to lucrative sponsorship deals and his track record of wins.

    He has a clothing brand called NEXT GEN which is likely to bring a hefty sum of money into his bank account.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Facts

See more Facts

Everything you need to know about rapper YoungBoy

17 facts you need to know about 'Make No Sense' rapper NBA YoungBoy

10 facts you need to know about 'Rain' rapper Aitc

12 facts you need to know about 'My G' rapper Aitch

Lori Harvey

15 facts to know about Lori Harvey

Hot Lists

See more Hot Lists

Rihanna new album

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna

Drake's son Adonis: 13 cute photos and videos of the rappers child

Drake's son Adonis: 18 cute photos and videos of the rapper's child

Drake

Cardi B new album 2020

Cardi B's new album: release date, tracklist, songs, features & more

Trending

Post Malone hints at baby daughter's name with huge forehead tattoo

Post Malone hints at baby daughter's name with huge forehead tattoo

Rihanna breaks silence on Super Bowl Halftime show performance

Rihanna breaks silence on Super Bowl Halftime show performance

Rihanna

Kanye West face backlash over 'disgusting' White Lives Matter shirts

Kanye West faces backlash over 'disgusting' White Lives Matter shirts

Kanye West

JT and Cardi B Twitter beef: why are they arguing?

JT and Cardi B Twitter beef: why are they arguing?

Cardi B

Kim Kardashian to pay huge $1.26 million fine over controversial cryptocurrency post

Kim Kardashian to pay huge $1.26 million fine over controversial cryptocurrency post

Black Panther 2

Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever': release date, cast, trailer, plot and more