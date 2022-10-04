Who is Chris Eubank Jr? Weight, records, girlfriend, net worth and more revealed

Who is Chris Eubank Jr? Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

Chris Eubank Jr is gearing up to fight Conor Benn this weekend, but who is the man behind the gloves?

Chris Eubank Jr is a renowned British professional boxer, and classed in the Middleweight and Super-middleweight categories.

His latest fight is against Conor Benn in a massively anticipated showdown between the pair this weekend, and will settle a rivalry that began 32 years ago after their fathers first sparred each other in the ring.

Who is the man behind the gloves? Here's all we know about Chris Eubank Jr.