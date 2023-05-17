The Most Iconic Songs from Fast & Furious' Soundtracks

17 May 2023, 13:14 | Updated: 17 May 2023, 13:16

Watch the Fast X trailer

Here's a rundown of the most memorable songs from the Fast & Furious films - including Fast X, which is released in cinemas on May 19.

The Fast & Furious films are known for their fast cars, insane action sequences and iconic characters featuring the core cast you know and love, with new arrivals including Jason Momoa and Brie Larson in Fast X.

Not only do these aspects leave you feeling exhilarated, the soundtrack to Fast & Furious films are always unforgettable too.

From 'See You Again' to Fast X's 'Won't Back Down' - The Fast & Furious films are always soundtracked with the best tunes.

Here's a rundown of all the most iconic and memorable tunes from the Fast & Furious films – including those from Fast X.

Fast X is released on May 19.
Fast X is released on May 19. Picture: Universal

  1. Fast X - The Soundtrack

    2023's Fast X is set to be an event you do not want to miss on the big screen as the end of the road begins.

    The films are part of one of the biggest, most exciting and successful global franchises of all time, and the soundtrack is no exception.

    The track 'Won't Back Down' features YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Dermot Kennedy and Bailey Zimmerman and can be streamed on all digital services.

    Vin Diesel returns as Dom.
    Vin Diesel returns as Dom in Fast X. Picture: Universal

    FAST X | Bailey Zimmerman, Dermot Kennedy & NBA Youngboy - Won't Back Down (Lyric Video)

  2. See You Again - Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

    The touching song 'See You Again' serves as a tear-jerking tribute to the late Paul Walker, who sadly passed away in 2013.

    Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth pour out their emotions whilst rapping about true friendships, alluding to Vin Diesel and Walker's on-off screen bond as characters and people.

    Puth's chorus and Wiz's soulful lyrics join forces to create a memorable tribute to Paul Walker.

    Paul Walker and Vin Diesel (2001).
    Paul Walker and Vin Diesel (2001). Picture: Alamy

  3. Tokyo Drift (Fast & Furious) - Teriyaki Boyz

    This song hails from the third instalment of the franchise, 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

    The tune has accumulated a cult fanbase following the release 17 years ago, and it still sounds fresh and unique.

    It still holds a place in today's music industry, with the likes of Pusha T and Rich Brian remixing or sampling it.

    Tokyo Drift - Teriyaki Boyz [ MUSIC VIDEO ] HD

  4. Rollin’ (Urban Assault Vehicle) - Limp Bizkit, DMX, Method Man and Redman

    This hip-hop ensemble track features on the first instalment of The Fast & Furious franchise.

    The tune captures the gritty, street-racing atmosphere of the first film perfectly as DMX delivers some fire bars whilst Limp Bizkit wows with his rapping skills.

    The late DMX is a force to be reckoned with in 'Rollin'.
    The late DMX is a force to be reckoned with in 'Rollin'. Picture: Getty

  5. Rest Of My Life - Ludacris, Usher & David Guetta

    The 2012 bop 'Rest Of My Life' accompanied the closing credits of Fast & Furious 6.

    This feel-good anthem sees Usher sing the chorus as Ludacris stresses about working hard then living life to the full.

    Ludacris - Rest Of My Life ft. Usher, David Guetta

