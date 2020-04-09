The 7 funniest Hip Hop stars to follow on Instagram during quarantine

9 April 2020, 17:38

The funniest rappers to follow on Instagram during quarantine
The funniest rappers to follow on Instagram during quarantine. Picture: Getty/Instagram

From Tory Lanez to Cardi B - these are the funniest rappers you have to follow during quarantine

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the world everything changed. Going outside became a luxury and life as we knew it was turned upside down.

But some rappers have used their new-found quarantine life to create some hilarious content on Instagram and these are some of the names you need to be following to keep you going through these tough times...

Tory Lanez

Having just broken the record for the most people on an Instagram Live at once (just over 350,000), Tory Lanez has become the face of Insta Lives during quarantine.

The rapper's 'Quarantine Radio' show on IG, featuring a whole lot of twerking has become the talk of social media and if you haven't seen it yet, just check out this snippet below...

Follow @torylanez on Instagram.

Swarmz

Much like his Canadian counterpart, Swarmz has been hosting what is essentially a UK version of Tory Lanez 'Quarantine Radio'.

With women twerking and Swarmz reactions to some of the less popular contestants, this is deffo an Instagram Live you need to get involved with.

Follow @swarmz_ on Instagram.

Lil Yachty

The 'Oprah's Bank Account' rapper has been moving mad on Instagram Live recently and encouraging fans to do all kinds of crazy things.

From one guy shaving off his eyebrows to another eating an egg whole, this is one to follow for those who like things a bit different!

Follow Lil Yachty on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion

She's taken over Tik Tok with her viral dances and rapper Megan Thee Stallion has also been owning it on Instagram.

From hilarious video messages to her fans on stories to her dance videos getting everyone moving whilst we're stuck in side, make sure you're following Meg ASAP!

Follow @theestallion on Instagram.

Lil Pump

Never one to live a conventional life, Lil Pump's Instagram has been filled with things to make us smile during quarantine.

The most memorable thing the 'Gucci Gang' rapper has done is shave off his own eyebrows and share the results with his followers. What will he do next? Follow to find out!

Follow @LilPump on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

I’m a alien now 👽

A post shared by Lil Pump Jetski (@lilpump) on

Cardi B

Heard people shouting 'Coronaviiiiiirus' recently? Well that'll be the influence of the one and only Cardi B, who went viral posting a video on Instagram ranting about her fears over the pandemic.

With regular updates on how she's coping with being in quarantine, the occasional cameo from her Migos rapper husband Offset and to see just how long her fingernails will actually get, make sure you follow Cardi B!

Follow @iamcardib on Instagram.

Will Smith

Making the most of his time in quarantine with his family, Will Smith has started a brand new Snapchat show called 'Will At Home' and he's shared a few clips from it over on his IG too.

The most recent saw Will and Tyra Banks relive an iconic moment from their time working on The Fresh Prince Og Bel Air - something not to be missed if you're a fan of the show!

Follow @willsmith on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

New #WillFromHome in my bio

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

