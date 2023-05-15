Fast X: Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Tickets & More
15 May 2023, 15:51
Here's the rundown on the 10th instalment in Fast and Furious!
Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious saga, is coming to cinemas featuring the core cast you know and love, anew arrivals including Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, as well as impressive cars to blow you away.
Starring Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto and directed by Louis Leterrier, Dom must now confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: a terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fuelled by blood revenge.
Here's all the details you need to know about Fast X - the event that needs to be seen on the big screen.
Who is in the cast for Fast X?
The legendary Vin Diesel is back as his iconic character Dominic Toretto.
Returning cast members include Michelle Rodriquez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jason Statham, John Cena, Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron & Helen Mirren.
Fast 10 also features new cast members including Brie Larson as Tess, Alan Ritchson as Aimes, Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes and Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto.
What is the plot of Fast X?
Fast X launches the final chapters of one of cinema’s most popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.
Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.
In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.
Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface.
Is there a trailer for Fast X?
The trailer for Fast X can be seen below, and you can catch the full thing in cinemas on May 19.
Watch the Fast X trailer
How can I get tickets to see Fast X?
Fast X is coming to cinemas on May 19, and it is a film made for the big screen.
You can get your tickets here.