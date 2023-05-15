Fast X: Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Tickets & More

Fast X: Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Tickets & More. Picture: Universal

Here's the rundown on the 10th instalment in Fast and Furious!

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious saga, is coming to cinemas featuring the core cast you know and love, anew arrivals including Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, as well as impressive cars to blow you away.

Starring Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto and directed by Louis Leterrier, Dom must now confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: a terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fuelled by blood revenge.

Here's all the details you need to know about Fast X - the event that needs to be seen on the big screen.

Fast X is released on May 19. Picture: Universal