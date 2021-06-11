Doja Cat 'Need To Know' lyrics meaning explained

Doja Cat 'Need To Know' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to 'Need To Know' by Doja Cat? The new song features on her third album Planet Her.

Doja Cat has unleashed the latest track from her upcoming album Planet Her, 'Need To Know'.

The solo trap-infused banger, produced by Dr. Luke, sees the California native spit over a punchy beat about seeking a rendezvous with her significant other.

'Need To Know' is the second song released ahead of the album's drop on June 25th, following its monster lead single 'Kiss Me More' featuring SZA.

Let's take a deep dive into the lyrics.

I don't play with my pen / I mean what I writе - Doja suggests that her lyrical content always comes from the heart, and that she's got integrity when it comes to her pen game. The rapper has released two albums, Amala (2018) and Hot Pink (2019), and is about to release her third, Planet Her.

Prolly thinkin' I'm a telekinetic - Telekinesis, or psychokinesis, is the alleged psychic power to move, life or manipulate objects simply using one's mind.

Oh, wait, you a fan of the magic? / Poof, p***y like an Alakazam - The term 'Alakazam' is popularly used as the name of a magic spell, and has spiritual connotations.

Give a f*ck 'bout what your wifey's sayin' - Here, Doja admits that she doesn't care if her love interest has a partner or not - she wants him all to herself.

The new song features on her third album Planet Her. Picture: Instagram/@dojacat

Check out the full lyrics to 'Need To Know' by Doja Cat below:

[Intro]

Yeah



[Chorus]

Wanna know what it's like (Like)

Baby, show me what it's like (Like)

I don't really got no type (Type)

I just wanna f*ck all night

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)

Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)

I just been fantasizin' (Size)

And we got a lotta time (Time)

Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)

Gotta know what it's like (Like)

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah

Baby, I need to know, mmm



[Verse 1]

What's your size? (Size)

Add, subtract, divide ('Vide)

Daddy don't throw no curves (Curves)

Hold up, I'm goin' wide (Wide)

We could just start at ten (Ten)

Then we can go to five (Five)

I don't play with my pen (Pen)

I mean what I writе

Yeah-yeah, woah-woah-woah

I just can't help but bе sexual (Oh)

Tell me your schedule (Yeah)

I got a lotta new tricks for you, baby

Just sayin' I'm flexible (Yeah)

I do what I can to get you off (Yeah)

Might just f*ck him with my makeup on (Yeah)

Eat it like I need an apron on (You okay?)

Eat it 'til I need to change my thong (You okay?)

We could do it to your favorite song (You okay?)

Take a ride into the danger zone

You know my n***a be buggin' me

I just be wonderin' if you can f*ck on me better

Itchin' for me like an ugly sweater

Need it in me like a Chuck E. need cheddar

I need to know

[Chorus]

Wanna know what it's like (Like)

Baby, show me what it's like (Like)

I don't really got no type (Type)

I just wanna f*ck all night

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)

Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)

I just been fantasizin' (Size)

And we got a lotta time (Time)

Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)

Gotta know what it's like (Like)

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah

Baby, I need to know, mmm



[Bridge]

You're exciting, boy, come find me

Your eyes told me, "Girl, come ride me"

F*ck that feeling both us fighting

Could he try me? (Yeah) Mmm, most likely



[Verse 2]

Tryna see if you could handle this ass

Prolly give his ass a panic attack

Sorry if I gave a random erection

Prolly thinkin' I'm a telekinetic

Oh, wait, you a fan of the magic?

Poof, p***y like an Alakazam

I heard from a friend of a friend

That that d*ck was a ten out of ten

I can't stand it, just one night me

Clink with the drink, gimme a sip

Tell me what's your kink, gimme the d*ck

Spank me, slap me, choke me, bite me (Ew)

Oh, wait, I can take it (Ah)

Give a f*ck 'bout what your wifey's sayin' (Yeah)

[Chorus]

Wanna know what it's like (Like)

Baby, show me what it's like (Like)

I don't really got no type (Type)

I just wanna f*ck all night

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)

Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)

I just been fantasizin' (Size)

And we got a lotta time (Time)

Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)

Gotta know what it's like (Like)

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah

Baby, I need to know, mmm