Black History Month 2020: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime & more

6 October 2020, 11:01 | Updated: 6 October 2020, 11:04

Celebrate Black History Month by watching these important shows, movies and documentaries.

October is Black History Month, celebrating the achievements, history, and impact Black people have made within their communities and on the world.

If you're looking for things to watch over the course of the month, we've collated a list of shows, movies and documentaries available to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, NOWTV and more.

From true stories about historical figures and heartbreaking injustice to fictional television series', here are some of the best works to tap into this month.

When They See Us is available to stream on Netflix.
When They See Us is available to stream on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Best movies for Black History Month

  1. Harriet

    A biography film about abolitionist Harriet Tubman (portrayed by Cynthia Erivo) and her extraordinary escape from slavery.

    Available on: Sky Cinema / Now TV / Amazon Prime

  2. Selma

    Directed by Ava DuVernay and written by Paul Webb, Selma is based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches led by Martin Luther King Jr.

    Available on: Netflix

  3. 12 Years A Slave

    An adaptation of the 1853 slave memoir Twelve Years a Slave by Solomon Northup, the film follows the story of a New York State citizen who was kidnapped and made to work on a plantation in the 1800s.

    Available on: Netflix

  4. Just Mercy

    Starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy is based around the true story of Walter McMillian's case in 1988, challenging his wrongful conviction and death sentence.

    Available on: Sky Cinema / Now TV

  5. BlacKkKlansman

    Directed by Spike Lee, this Oscar-winning comedy-drama follows the true story of Ron Stallworth, a Black police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s.

    Available on: Netflix

Best series for Black History Month

  1. When They See Us

    Written and directed by Ava Duvernay, this heartbreaking miniseries recounts the true story of the Central Park Five, a group of African American boys who were falsely accused and later imprisoned on assault and rape charges.

    Available on: Netflix

  2. Self Made

    The inspiring story of trailblazing entrepreneur Madam C. J. Walker who built a haircare empire that made her America's first female self-made millionaire.

    Available on: Netflix

  3. Dear White People

    A comedy-drama series following a group of Black college students navigating the social and political struggles of a predominantly white Ivy League college.

    Available on: Netflix

Best documentaries for Black History Month

  1. 13TH

    An in-depth look at the prison system in the United States and how it reveals the nation's history of racial inequality.

    Available on: Netflix

  2. Becoming

    Former First Lady Michelle Obama shares an intimate look at her life, hopes and connection with others during her 2019 book tour of her memoir, Becoming.

    Available on: Netflix

  3. Time: The Kalief Browder story

    A gut-wrenching series recounting the true story of Kalief Browder, a Bronx high school student who was imprisoned for three years - two of them in solitary confinement - on Rikers Island, without being convicted of a crime.

    Available on: Netflix

  4. Black is King

    Beyoncé's musical film and visual album explores the tale of a young transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity.

    Available on: Disney+

