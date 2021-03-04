AJ Tracey 'Anxious' lyrics meaning explained

AJ Tracey 'Anxious' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

Ahead of the release of his sophomore album, AJ Tracey returns with punchy new single 'Anxious'.

The braggadocios, trap-infused track sees the West London rapper spit over some slick production, courtesy of Remedee ('Top Winners', 'Leave Dat Trap', 'Just Fine').

'Anxious' serves as the first taster of what fans can expect to hear on AJ's hotly-anticipated new record, the follow-up to his 2019 self-titled debut album which boasted hits including 'Ladbroke Grove' and 'Butterflies'.

See the meaning of the lyrics to 'Anxious' below.

If you get my number then don’t hit me on no dumb s**t - AJ explains that if you find yourself with his mobile number, only contact him about important things.

I leave Novikov and all these y*****s wanna come with - Where AJ goes, the ladies follow. The rapper is stating that when he leaves Mayfair's celebrity-favoured restaurant Novikov, girls want to leave with him.

I smash the radio, my ragers underground - Metaphorically, AJ has well and truly smashed the radio. His 2019 single 'Ladbroke Grove' peaked at number three in the UK and is certified platinum, as are singles 'Thiago Silva', 'Butterflies', 'Dinner Guest', 'Rain' with Dave, Not3s, MoStack and Aitch, respectively.

When I go Selfridges, the galdem treat me like I’m Swayze - When AJ steps into London's popular luxury department store Selfridges, women react as if he were late Hollywood heartthrob Patrick Swayze.

I walk in, take my Offshore AP Rosé, going brazy - Here, AJ is referring to the ice on his wrist; an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch in Pink Gold, to be precise. The piece retails for around £70,000.

I **** the 1942 and **** the consequence - Don Julio 1942 is a high-end, luxury Tequila. AJ implies that when he drinks it, he lives in the moment.

Now every quarter I drop songs that could’ve won a BRIT - AJ was nominated for Best Single at the 2020 Brit Awards with 'Ladbroke Grove'. The award was ultimately won by Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved'.

I smell like Oud babe, you know this one's Saudi - Oud is a luxury, earthy scent derived from the agar tree, native to the Middle East. It's considered one of the most expensive timbers in the world; the global market is reportedly worth around £5 billion.

Check out the lyrics to 'Anxious' by AJ Tracey below.

[INTRO]

Let’s go, yeah

[HOOK]

If you get my number then don’t hit me on no dumb s**t

We on demon time, my little hitters make the pump click

I been anxious lately, let me hit two on my blunt quick

I leave Novikov and all these y*****s wanna come with

I run this London town, got smoke, we double down

And we ain’t running into trouble, we bring trouble 'round

I smash the radio, my ragers underground

I keep my shooters cool, and hold my mother down

[VERSE 1]

I just heard Drake spit this flow like yesterday, it’s crazy

Taxman on my back, he see my figures getting hazy

When I go Selfridges, the galdem treat me like I’m Swayze

I walk in, take my Offshore AP Rosé going brazy

My drink is super strong, I’m blessed, I can’t be wrong

And now my ****** back, I’m learning all their songs

We got the glizzy close, you think I’m lying too

When I’m outside, approach, my broski flying too

AJ Tracey such a d******d, all he do is boast

He been getting drunk like every day, he raise a toast

I just want selfies but I couldn’t get in close

When his ****** pull up I swear them boys do the most

[HOOK]

If you get my number then don’t hit me on no dumb s**t

We on demon time, my little hitters make the pump click

I been anxious lately, let me hit two on my blunt quick

I leave Novikov and all these y*****s wanna come with

I run this London town, got smoke, we double down

And we ain’t running into trouble, we bring trouble 'round

I smash the radio, my ragers underground

I keep my shooters cool, and hold my mother down

[VERSE 2]

The way I felt is different, I got so much confidence

I **** the 1942 and **** the consequence

When I reach levels that I want, there will be monuments

And don’t ask me what licks I hate cos there’s no documents

This Balenciaga all over my cotton knit

I don’t panic when we hit the club, we got the ****

Five top tens ago, my people asked me “Where’s the hit?”

Now every quarter I drop songs that could’ve won a BRIT

I smell like Oud babe, you know this one's Saudi

I’m in 1-0-gang in locals no-one clouty

I’m recession-proof, I run it up so please don’t doubt me

Rolex said they’re getting new gem sets and so they’ll shout me

[HOOK]

If you get my number then don’t hit me on no dumb s**t

We on demon time, my little hitters make the pump click

I been anxious lately, let me hit two on my blunt quick

I leave Novikov and all these y*****s wanna come with

I run this London town, got smoke, we double down

And we ain’t running into trouble, we bring trouble 'round

I smash the radio, my ragers underground

I keep my shooters cool, and hold my mother down