Tekashi 6ix9ine sentencing: victims' “emotional distress” revealed in statements to judge

Tekashi 6ix9ine victims beg judge ahead of sentencing. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's victims, from his 2018 robbery, have detailed their emotional experiences ahead of his sentencing.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's two victims from his 2018 robbery has released statements ahead of his sentencing. 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, is due to go to trial today for crimes he committed as a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

According to Complex, Skyy "Lyfe" Daniels and her anonymous assistant wrote victim impact letters, which were dated Dec. 16 but made publicly available on yesterday (Dec. 17).

Both alleged victims reveal the emotional and mental impact of the robbery on April 3, 2018, which was committed by a number of 6ix9ine's affiliates.

The robbery took place in lobby of the building that houses the offices of 50 Cent's website 'This Is 50'. The crime was committed by the "Kooda" rappers gang member, including his then-manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan. Tekashi 6ix9ine was responsible for filming the robbery.

In her letter, Skyy revealed she suffered severe mental health as an after effect of the robbery.

"As a result of this entire ordeal, I have suffered greatly from mental anguish and emotional distress. So traumatized by this aftermath, that over a year later, I have had a difficult time getting past the incident suffering from what we believe is post-traumatic stress disorder. To add insult to injury, he released the video of me escaping from the clutches of his thugs on social media and it went viral accumulating millions of views as the public laughed. I am a mother and grandmother first and it is so hard to describe what it feels like to survive that occurrence. Ever since, I find myself unable to do the simple things an adult should do. It’s easy for me to block out my feelings and avoid things that make me uncomfortable. I have emotional, mental and financial problems as this uncomfortable situation has left me displaced without work. I went as far as to leave Texas, hiding in the home of a close friend to avoid the watchful eyes of Tekashi69’s network."

The anonymous 33-year-old man who was Skyy's assistant at the time also released a statement.

"I became a recluse. I stopped working as a publicist, I minimized the amount of time I spent in public as I was still very scared for my life. I tried going to the police but no one would take my report... For a long time I practiced putting the terrible memories away in my mind. Thinking about it is still really painful. Sometimes I just go into staring spells when I am caught thinking about what happened and not paying any attention to my surroundings. Everyday of my life I live in constant fear that someone (his goons/supporters/constituents) will be sent to finish the job. It hurts me so much."

The 33 year-old victim ended his letter with a plea to the judge to remember his experiences when sentencing Tekashi 6ix9ine.

"Please think about me and think about my life when you sentence this person. Why should this person, who nearly ended my life, be free when I am not free?"

Aside from Skyy and the anonymous man's statements, it was revealed that another one of 6ix9ine's victims will be voicing their experience at his sentencing.

A victim of a intra-Nine Trey rivalry in a 2018 shooting in Brooklyn, will also have her say. The victim was a bystander who was reportedly struck in the foot during the incident.