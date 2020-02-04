Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ex-manager Shotti says his love for the rapper "blinded him"

Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager Shotti opens up about his love for the rapper. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kifano "Shotti" Jordan has opened up about his "loving" friendship with Tekashi 6ix9ine, despite rapper cooperating with authorities.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's ex manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan has spoken out about the rapper from behind bars. Shotti was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In a new interview with YouTube account Black Mogul, Jordan, offered his thoughts on the rainbow-coloured hair rapper, who cooperated with authorities.

Shotti began "I'm in here with most of my friends". "These dudes ain't have anything to do with what happened. We didn't come in here cause of this Danny [Tekashi 6ix9ine] guy."

He continued "We came in here cause a quote-unquote gangsta didn't want to do the time for his shit. And the kid told. I'm not mad at him. I'm not mad at him."

When Shotti was asked whether he thought 6ix9ine was built for the lifestyle, he made a comparison to Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano, who helped bring down boss John Gotti.

"Did Gotti think Sammy the Bull was built like that?" he asked, to which it was asserted that it was "obvious" 6ix9ine wasn't about that life.

Jordan replied "It's never obvious". "You don't judge a person off what the world says. I judged him by his character. I loved him. Maybe my love for him blinded me."

"Even with that being said, I never thought he'd be involved with other people, make falsehoods, and get people taken away from their families".

"Ish was just a driver, he never carried a gun, never robbed nobody. He's doing five years. They said Melly sold drugs, Melly never sold no drugs. Everybody knows that."

