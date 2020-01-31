Tekashi 6ix9ine shooting victim will reportedly become rapper's full-time security guard

31 January 2020, 17:43

Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly will have full time protection from his shooting victim
Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly will have full time protection from his shooting victim. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will have full-time security, managed by former Nine Trey Bloods member Snow Billy.

Tekashi 6ix9ine will reportedly be receiving full-time security from a familiar source - his original manager.

Tekashi 6ix9ine roasted by Meek Mill over "witness protection drip" in new photo

Several weeks ago, it was revealed that 6ix9ine's former security guards refused to work with him in the future.

According to OnSmash, Snow Billy, who previously admitted 6ix9ine had involvement in almost taking his life, will be working as his full-time security manager.

In 2017, Billy was reportedly shot in the neck and head by members of the Nine Trey Bloods. Since the violent ordeal, he's spoken against 6ix9ine in interviews.

6ix9ine reportedly confessed that he was responsible for Billy getting shot. However, they may have settled their beef if Billy is agreeing to work for him.

However, the report has not been confirmed by Tekashi 6ix9ine's representatives, so it is uncertain that Billy will actually be 6ix9ine's security manager.

However, if it is true, it will be a true shock. Given his infamous status as a "snitch" aka informant.

6ix9ine will need top tier protection around the clock, which would probably cost him a fortune.

