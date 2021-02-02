Rihanna pays tribute to SOPHIE following the musician's death

2 February 2021, 10:36

Rihanna pays tribute to SOPHIE following the musician's death.
Rihanna pays tribute to SOPHIE following the musician's death. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Producer and artist SOPHIE tragically died in a sudden accident last week.

Rihanna has paid tribute to SOPHIE following her tragic death last week.

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

The pioneering artist and producer died aged 34 in a "sudden accident" in Athens, Greece, her record label Transgressive confirmed in a statement on Saturday morning (30 January).

Rihanna, 32, took to social media to pays her respects to the late star, sharing photos of the pair in the studio together. She wrote, "still can’t believe this. Rest Peacefully Sophie."

Rihanna joins fellow musicians including Sam Smith, Vince Stapes, Rina Sawayama and Nile Rogers in paying tribute to trailblazer SOPHIE, who worked with Rihanna on her 2016 album ANTI.

SOPHIE’s record label tweeted on Saturday, "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.

"She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

SOPHIE tragically passed away in a sudden accident on 30 January 2021.
SOPHIE tragically passed away in a sudden accident on 30 January 2021. Picture: Getty

Glasgow-born SOPHIE celebrated for her experimental approach to electronic pop music. Her debut album Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides (2018) earned her a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

The openly-transgender musician worked with artists including Charli XCX, Madonna, Vince Staples, Nicki Minaj, and Kim Petras.

Rest in power, SOPHIE.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Rihanna News

Latest Rihanna News

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are dating, reports claim

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky spotted in New York following dating rumours
Rihanna fans convinced she's in Black Panther II after spotting clue

Rihanna fans convinced she's in Black Panther II after spotting clue
Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj & Rihanna speak out on #EndSARS protests in Nigeria

Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj & Rihanna speak out on #EndSARS protests in Nigeria

Beyonce

Rihanna apologises for using Islamic hadith in Savage X Fenty show

Rihanna apologises for using Islamic hadith in Savage X Fenty show
Rihanna accused of disrespecting Islamic Hadith in Savage X Fenty show.

Rihanna accused of disrespecting Islam during Savage X Fenty show

More News

Wakanda TV series on Disney plus: release date, trailer, cast & more

Wakanda TV series on Disney plus: release date, trailer, cast & more
Everything you need to know about Euphoria season 2

Euphoria Season 2: Drake's Hit HBO Show's Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot Details
Ghetts 'Conflict Of Interest' new album: release date, tracklist, features & more

Ghetts 'Conflict Of Interest' new album: release date, tracklist, features & more
Cardi B announcement revealed as new single 'Up'.

Cardi B announcement revealed as new single 'Up'

Cardi B

Silento arrested: ‘Watch Me’ rapper charged with murdering his cousin

Rapper Silento arrested: ‘Watch Me’ artist charged with murdering his cousin