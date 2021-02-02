Rihanna pays tribute to SOPHIE following the musician's death

Producer and artist SOPHIE tragically died in a sudden accident last week.

Rihanna has paid tribute to SOPHIE following her tragic death last week.

The pioneering artist and producer died aged 34 in a "sudden accident" in Athens, Greece, her record label Transgressive confirmed in a statement on Saturday morning (30 January).

Rihanna, 32, took to social media to pays her respects to the late star, sharing photos of the pair in the studio together. She wrote, "still can’t believe this. Rest Peacefully Sophie."

still can’t believe this. Rest Peacefully Sophie. 💔 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/OsYGdCKgkz — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 1, 2021

Rihanna joins fellow musicians including Sam Smith, Vince Stapes, Rina Sawayama and Nile Rogers in paying tribute to trailblazer SOPHIE, who worked with Rihanna on her 2016 album ANTI.

SOPHIE’s record label tweeted on Saturday, "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.

"She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

Glasgow-born SOPHIE celebrated for her experimental approach to electronic pop music. Her debut album Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides (2018) earned her a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

The openly-transgender musician worked with artists including Charli XCX, Madonna, Vince Staples, Nicki Minaj, and Kim Petras.

Rest in power, SOPHIE.