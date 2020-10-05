Rihanna accused of disrespecting Islam during Savage X Fenty show

5 October 2020, 12:36 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 12:39

Rihanna accused of disrespecting Islam during Savage X Fenty show
Rihanna accused of disrespecting Islam during Savage X Fenty show. Picture: Getty

A song containing an Islamic hadith was played during her lingerie show.

Rihanna is facing major backlash after a song containing an Islamic hadith was played during her recent Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Last week, the second annual show from the 'Wild Thoughts' singer's underwear brand debuted on Amazon Prime. However, many people were offended by the song playing during the introduction to rapper Rico Nasty's performance.

As Ru Paul's Drag Race stars Shea Coulée and Gigi Goode strutted down the catwalk, a track called 'Doom' by London-based producer Coucou Chloe played, which contains an Islamic hadith.

In Islam, the Hadith is a collection of traditions of the Prophet Muhammad, based on his sayings and actions.

As reported by @Muslim on Twitter, the hadith used in the song is of Prophet Muhammed explaining signs of the day of judgement and the end of times.

Many people took to social media to express their disappointment and discomfort around the track being chosen to feature in the lingerie show.

"This is the actual hadith that's has been remixed and is used by @rihanna as girls in lingerie danced around to promote her lingerie line. Disgusting and disrespectful," tweeted one user.

"Rihanna made a whack disicion on this one... She's big but not bigger than any religion," said another.

Rihanna is yet to respond to the backlash at the time of writing.

