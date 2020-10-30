Kanye West gifts Kim Kardashian a 'life like' hologram of her late father

Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with a 'lifelike' hologram of her late father. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Rapper Kanye West has surprised his wife Kim Kardashian with a hologram of her father, who passed away in 2003.

Kim Kardashian was surprised with 'the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime' from her husband Kanye West for her 40th birthday.

Rapper Kanye West gifted Kim a hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian, who tragically passed away from esophageal cancer in July of 2003 at the age of 59.

On Thursday (Oct 29) The KKW Beauty mogul shared a video of the hologram, along with a touching caption on Twitter.

Kim wrote: 'A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨ It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion', sharing the hologram with her followers.

Kim Kardashian reveals the hologram of her late father on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

In another post, Kim said that she 'can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together.'

Re-uploading another video of the hologram in higher quality, Kim captioned the video 'Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime. Here's a more close up view to see the incredible detail'.

According to TMZ, Kanye gave the sentimental gift to Kim and her family during their controversial trip to Marlon Brando's The Brando Resort in Tahiti.

West reportedly 'led Kim, Kris, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob into a dark room where the hologram was unveiled.'

TMZ sources claim that the Kardashian family watched Robert's hologram 'several times' with guests, before asking to be 'alone with it.'

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

Kanye reportedly was able to make the hologram happen by 'paying a lot of attention' to what Kim had shared with him about her late father.

Other sources told TMZ that Kanye 'spent a lot of time in the studio pouring over old video and audio of Robert to bring the vision to life.'

Kanye started the project in early September with the help of artificial intelligence to finish off the project.

In the hologram, Robert says the words 'Happy Birthday Kimberly!' greeted the hologram. 'Look at you! You're 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful just like when you were a little girl.'

Kim Kardashian tells her followers she cried while watching 'lifelike' hologram Robert Kardashian. Picture: Twitter

'I watch over you and your sisters and brother and the kids everyday. Sometimes I drop hints that I'm around,' noted hologram Robert, who made reference to something the Kardashian family refers to as a 'big peefee.'

'Remember when I would drive you to school in my tiny Mercedes everyday and we would listen to this song together,' recalled Robert as he began to dance to the beat of the 1961 hit Who Put The Bomp by Barry Mann.

As the song played out, the hologram of Robert attempted to sing along to some of the lyrics to the song.

The Robert hologram also delivered a heartfelt speech to Kim about how 'proud' he is of her.

