Kanye West claps back at Drake's "secular music" comments in new church video

Kanye West responds to Drake's "secular music" comments. Picture: Getty

Rapper Kanye West has responded to Drake's "secular music" comments in a new clip from his church service.

Kanye West has responded to Drake’s recent interview, where the Canadian rapper addressed his famous 2018 beef with Ye.

During the RapRadar interview, Drizzy said “God bless him on his new journey, but I don’t even know if he’s ever going to make secular music again or not…I don’t know,” he told co-host Elliot Wilson.

Drake added “If he turns up on me again, I’ll turn up on him again. I guess that’s what it is. I’m always down.”

In a new clip TheShadeRoom uploaded on Instagram, Ye can be heard addressing Drake's “secular” comments.

Kanye clearly wasn’t happy with Drake’s sentiments. In the clip, West says “I take offense when somebody call me secular”.

Ye continued “Y’all can look at the domes that we was building, affordable homes, y’all call that bizarre. Y’all can take the picture of me painting it silver, y’all can call that what y’all want."

The 42-year-old rapper added "But don’t call me secular ’cause secular is trying to say that I’ll do anything for anyone other than Christ. That’s where they got it messed up. That’s where they got it twisted.”

Ye and Drizzy's beef began in May 2018 when Pusha T dissed Drizzy on the DAYTONA album, which Kanye produced.

It started an entire war in the rap game between the Clipse MC and Drake, with the Drake throwing shots on his “Duppy Freestyle” and Pusha clapping back with “The Story Of Adidon.”

In the diss track, Pusha revealed to the entire world Drake was hiding that he had a son. During the Rap Radar interview, Drake noted he had no interest in making up with Pusha.

“The part that hit me the most, which is wishing that my friend [Noah “40” Shebib] who has an illness dies — that sh*t, to me, is not really wavy,” he said about the track. “I’m just not with that.” Check out the interview below.

