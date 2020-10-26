Drake roasted over odd food choice on birthday party menu

26 October 2020, 16:28 | Updated: 26 October 2020, 16:29

Drake roasted over odd food choice on birthday party menu
Drake roasted over odd food choice on birthday party menu. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Rapper Drake has been trolled over his questionable menu at his fancy 34th birthday dinner.

Drake celebrated his 34th birthday with a fancy private party in Los Angeles on Friday night (Oct 23).

T.I. confirms his friend 'urinated on Drake' in new song lyrics

Although the event was private, photos and videos that attendees posted from the night has circulated on social media.

One of the things people have paid attention to, was the food menu from the evening. Fans have taken to Twitter to roast the rapper about the menu – especially the mac and cheese option. 

In a photo shared of Drake's birthday food menu, the Mac and Cheese appears to come with raisins and capers – a combination that many fans are not used to.

Some fans think there must have been a mistake on the print out of the menu, as sun-dried tomatoes, capers, raisins, and parsley are listed for both the mac and cheese and the grilled cauliflower.

However, if this was the dish, many fans have roasted Drizzy for his taste in food.

There is some speculation that if the raisins in the mac and cheese was intentional, the dish could be a similar fish to noodle kugel, however, it may have genuinely been a Drizzy special.

See fans reactions below.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Drake News!

Latest Drake News

Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & more
Drake’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux pens sweet birthday tribute to son Adonis

Drake’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux pens sweet birthday tribute to son Adonis
SZA responds to claims Drake dated her when she was underage

SZA responds to claims Drake dated her when she was underage

Akon revealed he passe don signing Drake as he sounded like Eminem

Akon didn't sign Drake because "he sounded like Eminem"

Drake should be called Michael Jackson from now on, says Lil Durk

Drake should be called Michael Jackson from now on, says Lil Durk

More News

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'Supervillain' documentary: trailer, how to watch & more.

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'Supervillain' documentary: Trailer, how to watch & more

Tekashi 6ix9ine

50 Cent retracts Donald Trump support: "I never liked him"

50 Cent retracts Donald Trump support: "I never liked him"

50 Cent

Offset released after being detained 'for waving guns at people'

Offset released after being detained 'for waving guns at people'
Iggy Azalea confirms shock split with Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea confirms shock split with Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea

Notorious B.I.G's unreleased 1997 freestyle featured in new Pepsi advert

Notorious B.I.G's unreleased 1997 freestyle featured in new Pepsi advert