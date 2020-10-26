Drake roasted over odd food choice on birthday party menu

Drake roasted over odd food choice on birthday party menu. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Rapper Drake has been trolled over his questionable menu at his fancy 34th birthday dinner.

Drake celebrated his 34th birthday with a fancy private party in Los Angeles on Friday night (Oct 23).

Although the event was private, photos and videos that attendees posted from the night has circulated on social media.

One of the things people have paid attention to, was the food menu from the evening. Fans have taken to Twitter to roast the rapper about the menu – especially the mac and cheese option.

In a photo shared of Drake's birthday food menu, the Mac and Cheese appears to come with raisins and capers – a combination that many fans are not used to.

Some fans think there must have been a mistake on the print out of the menu, as sun-dried tomatoes, capers, raisins, and parsley are listed for both the mac and cheese and the grilled cauliflower.

However, if this was the dish, many fans have roasted Drizzy for his taste in food.

There is some speculation that if the raisins in the mac and cheese was intentional, the dish could be a similar fish to noodle kugel, however, it may have genuinely been a Drizzy special.

See fans reactions below.

Drake is eating Mac and cheese with sun dried tomato, raisins, capers and parsley. I don’t ever wanna be that rich — micia (@DeMiciaValon) October 25, 2020

i try not to be judgmental about other people’s food but i must admit i’m surprised that drake is such a mom pic.twitter.com/wHgaOHqb9I — rax ‘cum truther’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) October 25, 2020

I have not been mean about anyone’s food on here in like MONTHS. Drake was the straw that broke my back man — okra soup. (@ExcuseMyFly) October 25, 2020

drake is proof that just because you are rich doesn’t mean you have taste*



*and in his case, applies to his literal tastebuds too pic.twitter.com/Jij2nospBG — Khushbu Shah (@KhushAndOJ) October 25, 2020

@Drake Aubrey we must discuss the raisins in the mac and cheese please you can't ignore this the scandal is growing — bread and oil enjoyer (@JoeyxRoss) October 25, 2020

If I went to Drake's birthday and got Mac n Cheese with raisins in it I'd honestly sue that man. — niggerette (@FADEDFAlRY) October 25, 2020