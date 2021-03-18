39 ‘More Life’ lyrics for when you need the perfect Instagram caption

Issa OVO ting.

On 18th March 2017, Drake premiered his long-awaited playlist project 'More Life' on OVO Sound Radio.

As expected, it's heavy on the features. British artists in particular take centre stage as Giggs, Skepta, Sampha, Jorja Smith and more all make appearances.

Canadian hitmaker Drizzy created a seriously quote-worthy set of songs, including hits like 'Passionfruit', 'Get It Together', 'Gyalchester' and 'Glow'.

Check out the best lyrical quotes from 'More Life' below:

On relationships:

"We don't have to be dramatic, just romantic" - 'Get It Together'

"My heart is way too frozen to get broken" - 'Madiba Riddim'

"Your heart is hard to carry after dark" - 'Teenage Fever'

"Love is just not in my plans" - 'KMT'

"I don't have no time to be no Romeo" - 'Do Not Disturb'

On life:

"Don't switch on me, I got big plans" - 'Blem'

"The glow got me feelin' like I'm gun proof" - 'Glow'

"I switch flow like I switch time zone" - 'Gyalchester'

"Things get dark, but my aura just starts glowing" - 'Lose You'

"Dream about work in my sleep" - 'KMT'

"Move from me when you're extra" - 'Blem'





On your ex:

"People change, I'm not surprised / Devil's working overtime" - 'Madiba Riddim'

"You're to blame for what we could have been" - 'Teenage Fever'

"Tension between us just like picket fences / You got issues that I won't mention for now" - 'Passionfruit'

"Women I like was ignorin' me / Now they like, "Aren't you adorable?" - 'Free Smoke'

On money:

"I seen man turn fool for the money one too many times" - 'Madiba Riddim'

"I made sacrifices, I been ballin' ever since" - 'Sacrifices'

"Silk pajamas when I wake, though" - 'Free Smoke'

On winning:

"Stay at the top like I'm stuck" - 'Gyalchester'

"Get you a gold, no spray tans" - 'Blem'

"Used to work the fries, now we supersize" - 'Glow'

"It's a marathon, not a sprint, but I still gotta win the race" - 'Sacrifices'

"Bury me now and I only get bigger" - 'Gyalchester'

"I'm buildin' up a house where they raised me" - 'Blem'

On your enemies:

"Keep your eyes on me with your jealousy" - 'Skepta Interlude'

"Fuck you haters still, that's an FYI" - 'Glow'

"I don't trust a word you say" - 'Fake Love

"I am a reflection of all of your insecurities" - 'Do Not Disturb'

On cars:

"Just ran a light in a Rolls" - 'Jorja Interlude'

"Pull up in the whip with the gasoline" - 'Skepta Interlude'

"Park the Benz just to ride the Wraith" - 'Portland'

"In the whip, on the left side, on a death ride" - 'No Long Talk'

"Got a new Maybach, she wanna f**k on the drive home" - 'Gyalchester'

On trust:

"Hard at buildin' trust from a distance / I think we should rule out commitment for now" - 'Passionfruit'

"I know I fear trust / I know I fear fear too much" - '4422'

"You’re not here and we both know why" - 'Blem'

On your squad:

"All of my brothers, we equal" - 'Jorja Interlude'

"My whole team winnin', we don't play your game" - 'Skepta Interlude'

"There's real ones around me" - 'Do Not Disturb'