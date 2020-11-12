Chris Brown launches an OnlyFans page and fans are losing it

The 'Go Crazy' singer just launched his own account on the subscription service.

Chris Brown sent his fans into overdrive this week after launching his own OnlyFans account.

The 'Go Crazy' singer, 31, tweeted out a link to his new page on the subscription service today (12 Nov) causing a frenzy among his fanbase.

A screenshot of the page began circulating across social media after fans wondered how candid Breezy was really about to get on the site, which is known for its explicit content.

'LIVE LEGENDARY LOVE YOU ALONE.. NEVER LEAVE YOU ALONE,' reads the bio of his page, which you can subscribe to for $20 a month.

One fan tweeted, "Chris Brown has an only fans? Imma need y’all to screen record that sh*t and post it on here. Thanks in advance..," while another added, "The way I just RAN to Chris Browns onlyfans".

Many fans assumed the page will be filled with videos of Breezy showing off his dance moves rather than anything too racy.

Might have to pay for chris brown’s only fans 😩 — p 💕 (@flosssy__) November 12, 2020

, Chris brown made a only fans. 😋

He so fine , ima subscribe for 3 months then file a dispute with my bank. I love him😭. — •kaché elí add da B (@_Kash_Flow) November 12, 2020

Chris brown got an only fans?? Might have to see what that’s about.. pic.twitter.com/YS3CXMGiLJ — Vee🧚🏾 (@veggieepocket) November 12, 2020

Chris Brown joined onlyfans 👀 — Mbali Zulu (@MbaliZu21124651) November 12, 2020

Brown has become the latest in a long line of famous faces appearing on the popular site since quarantine started earlier this year.

His longtime collaborator Tyga has an account, as well as model and actress Jordyn Woods and media personality Blac Chyna.