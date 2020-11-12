Chris Brown launches an OnlyFans page and fans are losing it

12 November 2020, 11:02 | Updated: 12 November 2020, 11:05

Chris Brown launches an OnlyFans page and fans are losing it.
Chris Brown launches an OnlyFans page and fans are losing it. Picture: Getty

The 'Go Crazy' singer just launched his own account on the subscription service.

Chris Brown sent his fans into overdrive this week after launching his own OnlyFans account.

The 'Go Crazy' singer, 31, tweeted out a link to his new page on the subscription service today (12 Nov) causing a frenzy among his fanbase.

A screenshot of the page began circulating across social media after fans wondered how candid Breezy was really about to get on the site, which is known for its explicit content.

'LIVE LEGENDARY LOVE YOU ALONE.. NEVER LEAVE YOU ALONE,' reads the bio of his page, which you can subscribe to for $20 a month.

One fan tweeted, "Chris Brown has an only fans? Imma need y’all to screen record that sh*t and post it on here. Thanks in advance..," while another added, "The way I just RAN to Chris Browns onlyfans".

Many fans assumed the page will be filled with videos of Breezy showing off his dance moves rather than anything too racy.

Brown has become the latest in a long line of famous faces appearing on the popular site since quarantine started earlier this year.

His longtime collaborator Tyga has an account, as well as model and actress Jordyn Woods and media personality Blac Chyna.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Chris Brown News!

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown teases surprise joint album with Drake

Chris Brown teases surprise joint album with Drake

Chris Brown encourages fans to "protect families" during US election

Chris Brown encourages fans to "protect families" during US election
Chris Brown slams critics in heated post: “You could never be me”

Chris Brown slams critics in heated post: “You could never be me”
QUIZ: Can you name the Chris Brown song by its music video?

QUIZ: Can you name the Chris Brown song by its music video?

Quizzes

Chris Brown spotted graffitiing in London's Shoreditch streets

Chris Brown spotted graffitiing in London's Shoreditch streets

More News

Who is Footasylum Locked In's Eloise Mitchell's boyfriend?

Who is Footasylum Locked In's Eloise Mitchell's boyfriend?

Octavian accused of shocking physical and verbal abuse by ex-girlfriend.

Octavian accused of shocking physical and verbal abuse by ex-girlfriend
Foot Asylum: Locked In contestants social media accounts

Footasylum: Locked In contestants social media accounts

Nelly pays tribute to Tupac with Dancing With The Stars performance

Nelly honours Tupac with surprise Dancing With The Stars performance

Tupac

Khloe Kardashian says family Christmas party will be ‘smaller’ after island backlash

Khloe Kardashian says family Christmas party will be ‘smaller’ after island backlash