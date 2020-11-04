Chris Brown encourages fans to "protect families" during US election

Chris Brown encourages fans to "protect families" during US election. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Singer Chris Brown has urged his fans to take care of their loved ones during the US Election.

Chris Brown has been vocal on his Instagram during the 2020 US Election period, acknowledging it is a tough and unsettling time for his fans.

While millions of Americans have already casted their votes by mail and have made their way to polling stations to vote, Breezy has noticed the importance of family support during these times.

Taking to his Instagram story, the 31-year-old singer echoed a similar message that has been prevalent during all big events this year – take care of yourself and your loved ones.

Last week, photos and videos from major cities circulated on social media showing extreme accounts from voters.

Chris Brown shares a message about the US Election on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

With whoever wins the US election, there is bound to be a sense of unsettledness amongst civilians. However, Breezy came through with a message to help support his fans.

The singer wrote "PLEASE YALL... after this election sh*t... protect ya families and friends... be smart and safe please... these folks done lost they damn mind," the father of two shared on his Instagram Story.

While there has been videos of radicals preparing to battle in the streets, most people are anticipating a peaceful end to this presidential result.

