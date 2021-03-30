Cardi B announces plans to launch haircare line

In a recent Instagram post, the 'Up' rapper revealed she wants to educate people on Afro-Latina hair.

Cardi B is planning on adding another bow to her string. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has expressed a desire to branch out into haircare products.

In a recent Instagram post, 28-year-old 'Up' hitmaker Cardi revealed that she's been working on a line of haircare products at home for her daughter Kulture's hair, as well as her own, and aims to educate people on Afro-Latina hair.

"This year I will be coming out with a hairline that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughters however, I think is time for people to educate themselves on nationality, race and ethnicity," she began her post.

Cardi said she was inspired to create her own haircare products after she received negative comments on a video she posted of her natural hair. Picture: Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is of Dominican and Trinidadian descent, and was inspired to create her own haircare products after she received negative comments on a video she posted of her natural hair.

"Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long , don’t make your skin light or don’t make your face features slim specially Latin countries from the Caribbean islands," she wrote.

"Dna have something to do with your hair not your nationality but guess what you can always maintain your hair .....and one more things not everyone that speaks Spanish is Mexican."

This isn't the first time Cardi has publicly spoken about her at-home haircare. Last year, the New York native revealed that she uses a DIY hair mask once month made of avocado, egg, honey, castor oil, and coconut oil.

So keep your eyes peeled on what Cardi has in store!