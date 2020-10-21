Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj & Rihanna speak out on #EndSARS protests in Nigeria

The artists have publicly shown their support for the #EndSARS movement in Nigeria.

Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are some of many celebrities using their voices to speak out about the current #EndSARS movement in Nigeria.

The SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) was initially set up in order to protect Nigerian people. However, the controversial police unit have been responsible for many injustices and deaths across Nigeria.

There have been vast amount of senseless killings and a heightened level of violence used against protesters, who are calling for SARS to end.

On Tuesday night, Nigerian security forces opened fire on protesters in Lagos, killing several people as the government is on a mission to end two weeks of marches against police brutality.

Since the #EndSARS movement hashtag became populated with cases of police brutality and wrongful deaths, many people are using their voices on social media to speak out.

On Wednesday (Oct 21) Beyoncé uploaded a statement to her Instagram page, revealing she is 'heartbroken' by the amount of deaths of Nigerian people.

The 39-year-old singer wrote "I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS".

"We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change," Bey continued.

"We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand with you."

Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. 🇳🇬 #EndSARS — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) October 20, 2020

Nicki Minaj also tweeted about #EndSARS, writing: "Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. #EndSARS".

On Tuesday, Rihanna reacted to the “torture and brutalization” in Nigeria.

In a screenshot of a text photo, Rihanna wrote “I can’t bare to see this torture and brutalization that is continuing to affect nations across our planet!” the singer wrote on social media.

“It’s such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by!” Rihanna continued.

The star added “My heart is broken for Nigeria man!! It is unbearable to watch! I’m so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what’s right! #ENDSARS.”

Many other stars such as Kanye West, Big Sean, Trey Songz and Lil Baby have taken to social media to show support for the #EndSARS campaign.