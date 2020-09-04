Beyoncé's "If I Were A Boy" sang by parrot in hilarious viral clip

Beyoncé's "If I Were A Boy" sang by parrot in hilarious viral clip. Picture: Getty/Instagram

A Lincolnshire Wildlife Park parrot has shocked fans after delivering amazing vocals to Beyoncé's 2008 hit "If I Were A Boy".

Beyoncé's hit single "If I Were A Boy" from her 2008 studio album 'I Am... Sasha Fierce', has been sang by a parrot at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

The iconic parrot has become an internet sensation after viral videos shows the parrot serenading hit songs, by singers such as; Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga.

The 9-year-old Yellow-crowned Amazon parrot, named 'Chico' was already popular amongst Friskney, England locals.

However, the the parrot has gone international after a clip of the bird singing “If I Were A Boy” went viral.

In the clip uploaded to Chico's Instagram page, the parrot can be seen delivering an impressive rendition of Bey's 2008 hit.

Chico has also performed other pop songs such as “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga, “Firework” by Katy Perry, and “You Drive Me Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley, according to his previous owner.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park CEO Steve Nichols said “After more than 25 years working with these amazing birds, they still never cease to amaze me".

“Who’d have ever thought that a parrot would cause social distancing problems due to being so popular.” Nichols added.

Yellow-crowned parrots are known to be able to imitate human speech and voices.

Since Chico went viral, the wildlife park has gained traction on social media – especially Facebook.

The page has been ramped up with comments and an outpour of love for Chico and it's amazing talent.

One fan wrote “Please, we need to see and hear more from Chico!!!” on Facebook, while another jokingly added “Sounds better than Beyoncé,” read another.

In light of Beyoncé's birthday today (Sep 4), another parrot called Woolfie, specially dedicated the Happy Birthday song to Queen Bey. See the Umbrella Cockatoo singing happy birthday to the star below.

What do you think of Chico's version of "If I Were A Boy"? Let us know @CapitalXTRA