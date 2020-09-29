Beyoncé sends flowers with sweet message to fan with brain cancer

Beyoncé sends flowers with sweet message to fan with brain cancer. Picture: Getty

The 'Halo' singer reached out to a superman with a motivational message.

Beyoncé has reached out to a young fan with brain cancer, sending her a bunch of flowers and a sweet message.

Lyric Chanel has been undergoing treatment for Anaplastic Ependymoma and updating her Instagram followers on her journey. Last week, she shared a throwback video of herself singing Bey's showstopper 'Love On Top'.

Beyonce wrote, "I can't wait to meet you one day and I'm so happy you're home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.". Picture: Getty

Soon after, Lyric couldn't believe her eyes when a huge bouquet of white flowers were sent to her from Queen Bey, along with a motivational message for the little girl.

"Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near," wrote Beyonce at the start of her note, quoting Lyric's performance.

She continued, "I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me."

"I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B."

Lyric posted a snap of herself beaming alongside her flowers and message from the singer. "When the Queen Bey sends you flowers," the post was captioned.

"Thank you so much @beyonce Lyric was so shocked to get mail from you and she said Beyonce is the Best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet you".

In a video clip, Lyric says, "Beyonce thank you so much for these flowers, I love you and I can't wait to meet you." In another, her mother says in astonishment, "I cannot believe you got flowers from Queen Bey," to which Lyric replies, "You know why? Because I'm a queen."

We couldn't agree more.