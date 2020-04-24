Beyoncé donates $6 million towards mental health support for key workers

24 April 2020, 12:27

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD initiative has teamed up with with Twitter's Jack Dorsey to provide mental health support amid the pandemic.
Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD initiative has teamed up with with Twitter's Jack Dorsey to provide mental health support amid the pandemic. Picture: Getty

The singer's BeyGOOD initiative has teamed up with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

Beyoncé has joined forces with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to pledge $6million towards mental health support during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Blue Ivy Carter, 8, goes viral with adorable coronavirus ‘hand-washing’ video tutorial

The singer, 38, announced on her website on Thursday (23 Apr) that the initiative will provide mental wellness services in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit, with support of partnerships with UCLA and the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI).

"Communities of colour are suffering by epic proportions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing," reads Bey's opening statement.

"Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities. And these communities lack access to testing and equitable healthcare."

BeyGOOD will support a range of organisations in providing basic necessities including food, water, cleaning supplies, medicines, face masks and personal hygiene items.

"These are unprecedented times and it will take our collective efforts to make a difference," Bey rounded off her message.

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD website announced the initiative with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
Beyoncé's BeyGOOD website announced the initiative with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Picture: BeyGOOD

The 'Formation' singer gave a heartfelt speech during her appearance on the One World: Together at Home concert on Saturday, where she spoke on how COVID-19 has "severely affected" African American communities.

"This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America," she said, "Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk." She added that African Americans make up "disproportionate" part of the essential workforce and "do not have the luxury of working from home".

"Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world," encouraged Bey.

