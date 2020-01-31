50 Cent posts joke about Coronavirus arriving from China "before his Gucci belts"

31 January 2020, 13:19

50 Cent shares meme on the widespread Coronavirus
50 Cent shares meme on the widespread Coronavirus. Picture: Getty/Instagram

New York rapper 50 Cent has shared a meme on the "serious" Coronavirus outbreak.

50 Cent vowed he would stop trolling, but it has been short lived, after the rapper has shared a joke about the widespread epidemic Coronavirus - a low-respiratory illness.

Eminem says 50 Cent is "one of the best friends in the world" during heartfelt speech

The 44-year-old rapper shared a meme about the deadly virus that has killed over 200 people, which has now reportedly spread to the U.S.

The meme reads: "How tf that virus from China get here before my Gucci belts? 🤨."

In the caption 50 wrote "😷i said i was not gonna argue and i’m not. 😇positive Vibes."

This is not the first time that 50 has brought up the Coronavirus on social media.

Earlier this week, the Power Executive Producer expressed his fear of the virus spreading to the U.S and asked President Donald Trump to "send these motherf**kers back to China."

50 Cent responded to reports stating the Coronavirus is now in the U.S
50 Cent responded to reports stating the Coronavirus is now in the U.S. Picture: Instagram

The "In Da Club" rapper also declared he will not be eating General Tao's chicken. Since receiving backlash for his post, he deleted it from his Instagram feed.

A Chinese restaurant revealed it's Coronavirus prevention plan, which made 50 even more wary, as he wrote "ok this is serious, what the f**k is going on?" on Instagram.

50 Cent realises how "serious" the Coronavirus is, in a follow-up post
50 Cent realises how "serious" the Coronavirus is, in a follow-up post. Picture: Instagram

Despite realising how "serious" the Coronavirus disease is, 50 still decided to make light of the situation with a follow-up post on Instagram.

Many fans have joked along with 50, meanwhile other fans are slamming him. What do you think ?

