Nick Cannon challenges 50 Cent to Wild ’N’ Out rap battle using "slave meme"

17 December 2019, 15:06

Nick Cannon challenges 50 Cent to a rap battle
Nick Cannon challenges 50 Cent to a rap battle. Picture: Getty

Rapper Nick Cannon has challenged 50 Cent to a rap battle, using a slave meme on Instagram. This comes after 50 Cent called his Eminem diss track "trash".

Nick Cannon has challenged 50 Cent to a rap battle on his famous comedy show Wild 'N' Out. On Sunday night (Dec. 15), 50 took to Instagram to continue making fun of Cannon's Eminem diss tracks.

Nick Cannon slammed for "Eminem should have died over Juice WRLD" diss track lyric

In response, Nick invited the G-Unit rapper to battle him on Wild 'N Out's stage to end their internet trolling beef.

Nick Cannon responded by posting a still photo from of one of Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson's scenes in Django Unchained. 

In the film, Samuel L. Jackson's character is a slave who is ordered by his master. Nick is referencing 50 Cent being governed by Eminem.

The Wild 'N' Out host captioned the photo “@50Cent since Massa is incapacitated we cordially invite you to come to the show @mtvwildnout and get his smoke!! LOL,”.

Nick's challenge came in response to a 50 Cent throwing shade at his "trash" Eminem diss tracks.

This all began when Nick Cannon release two diss songs aimed at Eminem earlier this month. This was in retaliation to Em dissing both Nick and Mariah Carey on Fat Joe and Dre's new album, Family Ties.

While Em has yet to respond with a diss track, he did respond to Nick on Twitter. Em tweeted "U mad bro? Stop lying on my d*ck, on Twitter.

He continued "I never even have a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck. I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous!" on Twitter.

The chauffeur comment is a reference to Nick's lyrics on his first diss "The Invitation," where he rapped that Em's chauffeur has video of him "sucking a c*ck."

However, 50's comment on Nick's disses has caused Cannon to invite him to battle him.

Who do you think will win ?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Nick Cannon & 50 Cent News!

Latest 50 Cent News

Michael Jackson wanted to collaborate with The Game and 50 Cent

The Game reveals Michael Jackson asked him to squash 50 Cent beef for collaboration
50 Cent trolls Jay-Z and Kanye West's reunion photo on Instagram

50 Cent trolls Jay-Z & Kanye West's "awkward" reunion photo with savage meme
50 Cent claps back at fan who tries to shoot his shot with his girlfriend Cuban Link

50 Cent slams thirsty fan flirting with his girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram
50 Cent accuses Oprah Winfrey of only targeting black men who have been accused of sexual assault

50 Cent claims Oprah Winfrey only "goes after black men" accused of sexual assault
50 Cent has roasted Nick Cannon for his Eminem diss

50 Cent roasts Nick Cannon's "trash" Eminem diss track on Instagram

More News

Cyn Santana gets emotional rewatching Joe Budden proposing to her

Cyn Santana breaks down rewatching Joe Budden proposal: "I really wanted my family"
Tekashi 6ix9ine: how long will the rapper get in jail ?

Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to 24 months in jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine sentencng live feed

Tekashi 6ix9ine sentencing: live feed from inside the courtroom

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Suge Knight's daughter shares photo from jail visit

Suge Knight's "heartwarming" Christmas jail photo showcases new look alongside daughter
Kim Kardashian responds to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engagement rumours

Kim Kardashian reveals Kylie Jenner "bought ring herself" after sparking engagement rumours