Nick Cannon challenges 50 Cent to Wild ’N’ Out rap battle using "slave meme"

Nick Cannon challenges 50 Cent to a rap battle. Picture: Getty

Rapper Nick Cannon has challenged 50 Cent to a rap battle, using a slave meme on Instagram. This comes after 50 Cent called his Eminem diss track "trash".

Nick Cannon has challenged 50 Cent to a rap battle on his famous comedy show Wild 'N' Out. On Sunday night (Dec. 15), 50 took to Instagram to continue making fun of Cannon's Eminem diss tracks.

In response, Nick invited the G-Unit rapper to battle him on Wild 'N Out's stage to end their internet trolling beef.

Nick Cannon responded by posting a still photo from of one of Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson's scenes in Django Unchained.

In the film, Samuel L. Jackson's character is a slave who is ordered by his master. Nick is referencing 50 Cent being governed by Eminem.

The Wild 'N' Out host captioned the photo “@50Cent since Massa is incapacitated we cordially invite you to come to the show @mtvwildnout and get his smoke!! LOL,”.

Nick's challenge came in response to a 50 Cent throwing shade at his "trash" Eminem diss tracks.

This all began when Nick Cannon release two diss songs aimed at Eminem earlier this month. This was in retaliation to Em dissing both Nick and Mariah Carey on Fat Joe and Dre's new album, Family Ties.

While Em has yet to respond with a diss track, he did respond to Nick on Twitter. Em tweeted "U mad bro? Stop lying on my d*ck, on Twitter.

He continued "I never even have a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck. I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous!" on Twitter.

The chauffeur comment is a reference to Nick's lyrics on his first diss "The Invitation," where he rapped that Em's chauffeur has video of him "sucking a c*ck."

However, 50's comment on Nick's disses has caused Cannon to invite him to battle him.

Who do you think will win ?