Metrofest Trent Country Park 2021: line-up, tickets, dates and more. Picture: Metrofest

Metrofest is coming to London's Trent Country Park! Grab your tickets to see Fat Joe's first ever UK performance.

Calling all old skool hip-hop and R&B fans! Metrofest is the brand new festival coming to North London this summer and the lineup is a Capital XTRA Reloaded fan's dream.

Fat Joe will be taking to the stage for his first ever UK performance, while other artists on the star-studded bill include Blackstreet, Fatman Scoop, Mya, Jon B, Eve, Bobby V, Horace Brown, plus many more.

Taking place on Sunday 8th August, 2021 at Trent Country Park, expect to hear your favourite R&B and hip-hop classics all day long, from sunrise to sunset with your favourite drink in hand.

For more information, visit bit.ly/metrofestsignup.