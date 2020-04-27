MASSIVE Cinema to host 'Blue Story' watch party on Instagram Live

MASSIVE Cinema to host Blue Story watch party. Picture: Nick Hall

'Blue Story' stars Micheal Ward and Stephen Odubola who will join our very own Robert Bruce this Friday!

MASSIVE Cinema has announced today the launch of 'MASSIVE Cinema Shutdown' - a series of events to celebrate cinema during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kicking off on Friday 1st May at 8pm, MASSIVE will be hosting an Instagram Live watch party to celebrate the release of Rapman's brilliant film Blue Story.

The Watch Party will be hosted by Capital XTRA's Robert Bruce, who will be joined by lead actors Micheal Ward and Stephen Odubola - who better to watch this brilliant film with!? Join them on Instagram Live, start the film and you'll be watching every scene at the same time as them!

Written and directed by 'Shoro's Story' creator Rapman, Blue Story tells the story of best friends Timmy (Stephen Odubola) and Marco (Micheal Ward) who go to the same high school in Peckham but live in neighbouring London boroughs.

When Marco’s beaten up by one of Timmy’s primary school friends the two boys wind up on rival sides of a never-ending cycle of postcode gang war in which there are no winners, only victims.

MASSIVE Cinema is where youth culture and cinema collide, giving young audiences the chance to see some of the most exciting films of the year before anyone else and celebrating British talent in front of and behind the camera. But now, with cinemas closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the introduction of MASSIVE Cinema Shutdown will connect audiences online with a series of virtual screenings, watch parties and watch lists from some well-known faces.

Head over to MASSIVE’S Instagram channel (@massivecinema) to watch Blue Story with Micheal Ward and Stephen Odubola on Friday 1st May at 8pm.

Blue Story is available to rent, Download & Keep and buy on DVD now.