Travis Scott reaches out to ex Kylie Jenner years after split

4 November 2024, 16:50

Travis Scott reaches out to ex Kylie Jenner years after split
Travis Scott reaches out to ex Kylie Jenner years after split. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Rapper Travis Scott, who dated and had two kids with Kylie Jenner, has reached out to her years after their split amid her new relationship with Timothee Chalamet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Travis Scott has reached out to his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Kylie Jenner years after their split in a new social media interaction.

The 'Goosebumps' singer showed his appreciation for his former flame and mother to kids Stormi and Aire Webster, by liking a particular risqué picture of the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Kylie and Travis dated for around four years, with their relationship ending in late 2022 for the final time.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dated for four years.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dated for four years. Picture: Getty

Travis showed that he is still thinking of Kylie by 'liking' an Instagram post of hers in a halloween costume.

The 27-year-old posed in a string bikini as she recreated Demi Moore's saucy look from the 1996 film 'Striptease'.

After fans caught wind of Travis' interaction with Kylie, fans were divided on how to feel amid her new relationship with actress Timothee Chalamet.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are now dating.
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are now dating. Picture: Getty

A fan tagged Travis and wrote 'I see u' alongside multiple eye emojis.

Another told Travis to 'move on' amid his social media interaction with the influencer and reality TV star.

Others noticed that although Travis Scott had 'liked' the picture, her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet did not, despite his active social media presence.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What is Ashanti's Net Worth in 2024? Inside her music fortune amid Nelly marriage

What is Ashanti's Net Worth in 2024? Inside her music fortune amid Nelly marriage

What is Quincy Jones' Net Worth in 2024? His fortune revealed amid death aged 91

What is Quincy Jones' Net Worth in 2024? His fortune revealed amid death aged 91

Who are Quincy Jones' children? Kids including actress Rashida

Who are Quincy Jones' children? Kids including actress Rashida

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together

Trending

Central Cee's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness': Release date, tracklist & features

Central Cee's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness': Release date, tracklist & features

Is Young Thug free from prison and what did he do? His probation charges explained

Is Young Thug free from prison and what did he do? His probation charges explained

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre joint album 'Missionary': Release date, tracklist & features

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre joint album 'Missionary': Release date, tracklist & features

Channing Tatum dating history from ex-wife to kids amid Zoe Kravitz split

Channing Tatum dating history from ex-wife to kids amid Zoe Kravitz split

Is Lil Durk in prison and is he facing life in jail?

Is Lil Durk in prison and is he facing life in jail?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working