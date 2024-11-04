Travis Scott reaches out to ex Kylie Jenner years after split

Travis Scott reaches out to ex Kylie Jenner years after split. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Rapper Travis Scott, who dated and had two kids with Kylie Jenner, has reached out to her years after their split amid her new relationship with Timothee Chalamet.

Travis Scott has reached out to his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Kylie Jenner years after their split in a new social media interaction.

The 'Goosebumps' singer showed his appreciation for his former flame and mother to kids Stormi and Aire Webster, by liking a particular risqué picture of the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Kylie and Travis dated for around four years, with their relationship ending in late 2022 for the final time.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dated for four years. Picture: Getty

Travis showed that he is still thinking of Kylie by 'liking' an Instagram post of hers in a halloween costume.

The 27-year-old posed in a string bikini as she recreated Demi Moore's saucy look from the 1996 film 'Striptease'.

After fans caught wind of Travis' interaction with Kylie, fans were divided on how to feel amid her new relationship with actress Timothee Chalamet.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are now dating. Picture: Getty

A fan tagged Travis and wrote 'I see u' alongside multiple eye emojis.

Another told Travis to 'move on' amid his social media interaction with the influencer and reality TV star.

Others noticed that although Travis Scott had 'liked' the picture, her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet did not, despite his active social media presence.