Love Island All Stars’ Tina Stinnes: Age, Job & 'Made In Chelsea' appearance explained

Anna Suffolk

Who is the new Love Island All Stars bombshell Tina Stinnes? Her age, appearance on season 2 and stint on 'Made In Chelsea' revealed.

The new Love Island bombshell has arrived - and it is none other than Season 2's Tina Stinnes!

Having first appeared on Love Island back in 2016, fans are thrilled about her return after nine years.

But for some newer fans, here's everything you need to know about Tina, including her age, job, Made In Chelsea appearance and what went down in her season of Love Island.

Tina has joined the All Stars cast. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island All Stars Tina Stinnes' age?

Tina is 29-year-old, and first appeared on Love Island season two as a 21-year-old!

She was born on 25 February 1995, and has lived in London her whole life.

She says she's been single for a 'long time', and said she would love to follow in the footsteps of season two couple Olivia and Alex Bowen, who are married with a child.

Tina Stinnes is back in the villa! Picture: Alamy

What happened with Tina Stinnes on Love Island Season 2?

Tina had quite a rocky journey on Love Island season two back in 2016, having entered the villa as a bombshell on day 20.

She found herself on the wrong side of Kady McDermott who branded her a 'Made in Chelsea' reject after appearing on the show before and after her initial villa appearance.

She was dumped on day 40 and failed to find a connection with anyone in the villa on her first go.

Tina was 21 when she first appeared on Love Island. Picture: Getty

Was Tina Stinnes on Made in Chelsea?

Tina is a frequent Made in Chelsea cast member, having first appeared in 2014 as Spencer Matthews' girlfriend.

She re-joined the cast in 2024 and has had her eye on Miles.

Tina is returning to Love Island after reportedly having a fling with Casey O'Gorman, and had her eye on Scott Thomas back in 2016.