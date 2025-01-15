Why did Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page split?

15 January 2025, 11:49

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island fan favourite couple Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have reportedly split after two years together. Here's all the rumours behind the split including the infamous Strictly curse.

Love Island fan fave couple Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have reportedly split after two years together.

The pair were dubbed a Love Island success story after reaching the final in 2022, then moving in together, and renovating houses amid their jobs as influencers.

However the duo reportedly decided to break up at the start of January, with some fans wondering if the Strictly curse had struck again following Tasha's stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2024.

Tasha and Andrew have split. Picture: Getty

Tasha and Andrew reportedly broke up in early January 2024, with sources saying that the pressure and demands of Strictly Come Dancing led to the break down of their relationship.

A source told The Sun: “Tasha was madly in love with Andrew but the cracks started to show when she appeared on Strictly.“

She gave her all in that competition. Her focus was purely on her dances with Aljaz and that drove a wedge between them as time went by.

Tasha and Andrew share a dog together. Picture: Instagram

“They talked about ending their relationship at the start of January and she’s heading out on the Strictly tour as a single woman.”

A friend close to Tasha confirmed the pair had “hit a rocky patch” and said they had broken up, and has since been seen on celeb dating app Raya.

Before Tasha's stint on Strictly, she said that the show wouldn't be a test for them, as "we trust each other."

Cracks between Tasha and Andrew reportedly started during her stint on Strictloy. Picture: Instagram @tashaghouri

Their shock split comes a year after the pair bought a home together, and shared its renovation journey across social media.

The duo also had a dog and multiple matching tattoos together.

At the time of writing, Andrew and Tasha still follow each other on Instagram and neither of them have commented on the break up claims.

