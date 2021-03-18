The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: When is it coming out and where can I watch it?

The Marvel series is a follow-up from the 2019 film 'Avengers: Endgame', which will see the comics characters Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes team up.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be coming to our screens very soon. The highly-anticipated Marvel series, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, will be aired on Disney Plus.

While Disney has not released a synopsis for the individual episodes, the streaming platform has given a brief description about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience."

Find out when it is airing and how to watch it below.