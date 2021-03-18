The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: When is it coming out and where can I watch it?

18 March 2021, 17:40

The Marvel series is a follow-up from the 2019 film 'Avengers: Endgame', which will see the comics characters Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes team up.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be coming to our screens very soon. The highly-anticipated Marvel series, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, will be aired on Disney Plus.

Anthony Mackie facts: 10 things to know about the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star

While Disney has not released a synopsis for the individual episodes, the streaming platform has given a brief description about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience."

Find out when it is airing and how to watch it below.

  1. What is the release date and times for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

    Episode 1 of The Falcon and the Winter Solider series will be available to stream on Friday (Mar 19) at midnight PT/3am ET on Disney Plus.

    This will equate to 8am in the UK and 6:30pm ACT/7pm AET in Australia.

    Disney+ is releasing the episodes of the series weekly on Fridays. According to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, Season 1 episodes will have a runtime of roughly 45-55 minutes.

    The streaming platform will air the following five episodes every Friday until the Season 1 finale.

    The Season 1 finale will be released on Friday, April 23, 2021.

    The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available to stream in the countries Disney Plus permits.

  2. Where can I watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

    The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series will be available to watch on Disney+ from Friday (Mar 19) at midnight PT/3am ET in the US.

    The episodes will be released on the streaming platform as accordingly;

    • Episode 1 - Friday, March 19
    • Episode 2 - Friday, March 26
    • Episode 3 - Friday, April 2
    • Episode 4 - Friday, April 9
    • Episode 5 - Friday, April 16
    • Episode 6 (FINALE) - Friday, April 23

    The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available to stream in the globally in the countries Disney Plus permits.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What did DJ Drama say about Drake and his ex-girlfriend?

What did DJ Drama say about Drake and his ex-wife, Summer P Walker?

Drake

Who is Justin Combs?

Who is Justin Combs? Net worth, age, girlfriend & more revealed
Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to Justin Combs

Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to Justin Combs
Saweetie discusses threesomes with ex Justin Combs in 'awkward' interview

Saweetie discusses threesomes with ex Justin Combs in 'awkward' interview

Trending

More Life cover

39 ‘More Life’ lyrics for when you need the perfect Instagram caption

Drake

Anthony Mackie facts

Anthony Mackie facts: 10 things to know about the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star
Saweetie

26 facts you need to know about 'Tap In' rapper Saweetie

Central Cee 'Ruby' lyrics meaning explained

Central Cee 'Ruby' song lyrics meaning explained

Who is Young Adz's girlfriend and is he married?

Who is Young Adz’s girlfriend: How long have they been dating and is he married?