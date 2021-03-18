The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: When is it coming out and where can I watch it?
18 March 2021, 17:40
The Marvel series is a follow-up from the 2019 film 'Avengers: Endgame', which will see the comics characters Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes team up.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be coming to our screens very soon. The highly-anticipated Marvel series, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, will be aired on Disney Plus.
While Disney has not released a synopsis for the individual episodes, the streaming platform has given a brief description about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
"The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience."
Find out when it is airing and how to watch it below.
-
What is the release date and times for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?
Episode 1 of The Falcon and the Winter Solider series will be available to stream on Friday (Mar 19) at midnight PT/3am ET on Disney Plus.
This will equate to 8am in the UK and 6:30pm ACT/7pm AET in Australia.
Disney+ is releasing the episodes of the series weekly on Fridays. According to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, Season 1 episodes will have a runtime of roughly 45-55 minutes.
The streaming platform will air the following five episodes every Friday until the Season 1 finale.
The Season 1 finale will be released on Friday, April 23, 2021.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available to stream in the countries Disney Plus permits.
-
Where can I watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series will be available to watch on Disney+ from Friday (Mar 19) at midnight PT/3am ET in the US.
The episodes will be released on the streaming platform as accordingly;
- Episode 1 - Friday, March 19
- Episode 2 - Friday, March 26
- Episode 3 - Friday, April 2
- Episode 4 - Friday, April 9
- Episode 5 - Friday, April 16
- Episode 6 (FINALE) - Friday, April 23
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available to stream in the globally in the countries Disney Plus permits.