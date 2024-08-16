Supacell cast: Actors & which characters they play

Supacell cast: Actors & which characters they play. Picture: Netflix

By Anna Suffolk

Your ultimate guide to who plays who in the Supacell cast from Netflix and what else you may have seen them in before.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netlfix's Supacell has kept viewers entertained this summer with the exciting sci-fi show, and following the news it has been renewed for a season two, there is more to come!

Created by Rapman, Supacell follows five ordinary Black South Londoners brought together as they possess unique supernatural powers necessary to combat a near-catastrophic future.

So, who is in the cast of Supacell and what characters do they play? Here's everything you need to know ahead of season two.

Supacell has been renewed for a season two. . Picture: Netflix

Who is in the cast for Netflix's Supacell?

Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki

Adelayo Adedayo as Dionne

Yasmin Monet Prince as Veronica

Eddie Marsan as Ray

Nadine Mills as Sabrina

Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Andre

Calvin Demba as Rodney

Josh Tedeku as Josh

Rayxia Ojo as Sharleen

Giacomo Mancini as Spud

Michael Salami as Gabriel

Travis Jay as John

Ghetts as Krazy

Sanchez Brown as Energy Hunter

Kojo Attah as Strong Hunter

Digga D

Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki

Tosin Cole plays Michael, one of five characters who develop unexpected superpowers. Picture: Netflix

Londoner Tosin Cole plays protagonist Michael on Supacell.

Cole started off his acting career in The Cut, Eastenders: E20 and Hollyoaks, but is perhaps best known for his role as Ryan Sinclair in Doctor Who, the sidekick to Jodie Whittaker.

He is about to star in the West End production of Shifters.

Adelayo Adedayo as Dionne

Adelayo Adedayo plays Dionne in Supacell. Picture: Netflix

Adedayo plays Dionne, Michael's partner, and is known for her roles in Some Girls, Timewasters and The Responder.

Nadine Mills as Sabrina

Sabrina is one of the five with powers. Picture: Netflix

Mills plays Sabrina, an NHS Nurse who is one of the five with superpowers.

She has starred in TV series Sliced, as well as films like The Pay Day, The Strangers and The Weekend.

Calvin Demba as Rodney

Calvin Demba as Rodney in Supacell. Picture: Netflix

Demba is best known for his roles in Hollyoaks as Scott Sabeka and in The Rig as Baz. He has also starred in Youngers and Life, as well as films like Brotherhood, Yardie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Last Christmas.