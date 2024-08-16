Supacell cast: Actors & which characters they play
16 August 2024, 14:07
Your ultimate guide to who plays who in the Supacell cast from Netflix and what else you may have seen them in before.
Netlfix's Supacell has kept viewers entertained this summer with the exciting sci-fi show, and following the news it has been renewed for a season two, there is more to come!
Created by Rapman, Supacell follows five ordinary Black South Londoners brought together as they possess unique supernatural powers necessary to combat a near-catastrophic future.
So, who is in the cast of Supacell and what characters do they play? Here's everything you need to know ahead of season two.
Who is in the cast for Netflix's Supacell?
- Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki
- Adelayo Adedayo as Dionne
- Yasmin Monet Prince as Veronica
- Eddie Marsan as Ray
- Nadine Mills as Sabrina
- Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Andre
- Calvin Demba as Rodney
- Josh Tedeku as Josh
- Rayxia Ojo as Sharleen
- Giacomo Mancini as Spud
- Michael Salami as Gabriel
- Travis Jay as John
- Ghetts as Krazy
- Sanchez Brown as Energy Hunter
- Kojo Attah as Strong Hunter
- Digga D
Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki
Londoner Tosin Cole plays protagonist Michael on Supacell.
Cole started off his acting career in The Cut, Eastenders: E20 and Hollyoaks, but is perhaps best known for his role as Ryan Sinclair in Doctor Who, the sidekick to Jodie Whittaker.
He is about to star in the West End production of Shifters.
Adelayo Adedayo as Dionne
Adedayo plays Dionne, Michael's partner, and is known for her roles in Some Girls, Timewasters and The Responder.
Nadine Mills as Sabrina
Mills plays Sabrina, an NHS Nurse who is one of the five with superpowers.
She has starred in TV series Sliced, as well as films like The Pay Day, The Strangers and The Weekend.
Calvin Demba as Rodney
Demba is best known for his roles in Hollyoaks as Scott Sabeka and in The Rig as Baz. He has also starred in Youngers and Life, as well as films like Brotherhood, Yardie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Last Christmas.