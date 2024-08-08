Maya Jama lands producer role with West End play 'Shifters'

Maya Jama lands producer role with West End play 'Shifters'. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Maya Jama, the host of Love Island, has announced a new move as producer of a West End show!

Maya Jama has announced a shock career move as a producer for a West End production of Shifters.

The Love Island host will work on the production alongside actor Idris Elba and rapper Little Simz.

This marks Maya's first move into producing, and the main cast comprise of Heather Agyepong and Tosin Cole, who recently starred in Netflix's Supacell.

Maya is set to produce a new West End show. Picture: Getty

In a statement, Maya Jama said about her excitement to work on the production: 'I fell in love with the play the moment I read it – I feel like I know these characters, I know their story, and it’s also really wonderful to be able to see yourself represented in art, that’s the most important part of it.'

She continued: 'I really hope you fall in love with these characters and their journey as much as I have.'

Little Simz said she was 'moved to tears' by Shifters after watching the show and said: 'Tosin and Heather spoke Benedict's words with such conviction and truth.

Little Simz is also a producer on the project. Picture: Getty

'Their performances were exceptional. I'm so glad it's showing again in the West End as this is a really important story that needs to be told. Get your tickets now before it's too late.'

Maya Jama is two weeks post hosting the tenth season of Love Island in Mallorca, which saw Mimii and Josh be crowned winners and scoop up a huge £50,000 cash prize.

Her next presenting gig is likely to be Love Island All Stars season 2, which is set to air early next year, as confirmed by ITV.