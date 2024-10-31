Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre joint album 'Missionary': Release date, tracklist & features

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre joint album 'Missionary': Release date, tracklist & features. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Legendary rappers Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre have announced a new joint album called 'Missionary'.

Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre have announced their collaboration album called 'Missionary', marking their first album together.

The two legendary artists have made music together for decades and even launched their own Gin and Juice alcohol brand.

So, when does Missionary by Snoop and Dre get released, what is the track list and who might feature on the album? Here's everything you need to know.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have been collaborators for decades. Picture: Getty

When does Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre's album 'Missionary' get released?

The pair have revealed that their joint album 'Missionary' will come out on Friday December 13, 2024.

“Missionary,” which is being billed as the sequel to Snoop’s 1993 debut “Doggystyle,” and marks the first full-length collaboration between the pair since then.

The rapper made the announcement with a promotional video on social media where two Mormon missionaries knock on a stranger’s door, only to be met with a woman in lingerie who tells them, “What the f**k? Your ad said you were dedicated to missionary work.”

Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre visited Capital XTRA earlier this year. . Picture: Global

What is the track list for Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre's joint collab album 'Missionary'?

There's little information on what the track list might be, however fans are eager to find out who might make an appearance.

One confirmed collaboration is country singer Jelly Roll, who recently revealed he is making an appearance on the album during an interview with Bootleg Kev.

“I won’t say anything about the record because he didn’t, but man, it’s special. It is really good,” he said, earlier this month. “I’m legitimately on the Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre album. It’s crazy. It’s unreal.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have been pals for years. Picture: Alamy

Who else will feature on 'Missionary' by Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg?

Other features confirmed for their album include 50 Cent, Method Man and Sting.

Dre confirmed that the album will have between 14 and 16 tracks, and revealed he will be mixing the tracks himself.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on August 13, 2024, Dre said “This one is going to show a different level of maturity with my music. I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career.”