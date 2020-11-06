Sister Sister is now available on UK Netflix

Sister Sister is now available on UK Netflix/. Picture: Getty

Nostalgia alert! Sister Sister is now available to watch on UK Netflix.

Calling all 90's babies! Two months after the iconic show landed in the US, Sister Sister is finally available to watch on UK Netflix.

The streaming giant announced the news today (Friday 6th Nov) on Twitter, confirming that our beloved Tia and Tamera are arriving back on our screens via re-runs of the show, which originally aired for six seasons from 1994 to 1999.

Sister, Sister is now on Netflix! https://t.co/OaWdLKfytV — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 6, 2020

Some other nineties classics that are being re-released on Netflix include Girlfriends and Moesha, which will drop on the platform 13th and 20th November, respectively.

As previously mentioned, Sister Sister landed on US Netflix back in September and fans couldn't wait to reminisce on one of their favourite childhood TV shows.

And now, UK audiences can enjoy ALL the nostalgia too! "Sister Sister is now on Netflix who’s joining me for a binge fest?" wrote one Twitter user.

Sister Sister is now on Netflix who’s joining me for a binge fest? pic.twitter.com/D1BjDymfi0 — Prev Reddy (@Prev_Reddy) November 6, 2020

Sister, Sister is on Netflix it’s a great day 😍 — High socialite (@GLENGUILHERME) November 6, 2020

Me af after seeing Sister Sister and Moesha are coming to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/JmLihdBAZf — Carly with a C (@invertedspine) November 5, 2020

Last month, real life star of the show Tamera Mowry revealed that she and her identical twin sister Tia hadn't been able to see each other for over six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I still haven't seen her, physically," Tamera told Entertainment Tonight, explaining that she hadn't been able to go down into the city to see her sister.

"I live in Napa and then there was a surge in LA, and right when we were actually going to head up there, there was a surge in LA and it wasn't wise for all of us to go there."

"We were going to meet up, [Tia’s] working on Family Reunion and the time, it didn't work. But I know for a fact when we see each other we're just, we're gonna cry."