Watch Shayna Marie's Carnival rooftop set on Global Player!

28 August 2024, 14:50

Picture: Global
Watch back our very own Shayna Marie's Capital XTRA Carnival DJ set here!

Notting Hill Carnival took place this week, which celebrated everything to do with Caribbean arts and culture.

At Capital XTRA, we celebrated with our Carnival Weekender, that included a full Carnival mix with our very own Dancehall princess Shayna Marie.

Take a look and listen at Shayna Marie's Carnival rooftop set, and relive those carnival vibes right here!

Shayna Marie's Carnival Special Rooftop DJ Set!

Capital XTRA Breakfast's Shayna Marie brought the Carnival energy during her rooftop DJ set.

She treated us to the likes of Aidonia's Caribbean Girl Koffee's track Toast and Sasha's Carnival anthem Dat Sexy Body.

