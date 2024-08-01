Why is Carnival held in Notting Hill?

1 August 2024, 11:00

Why is Carnival held in Notting Hill?
Why is Carnival held in Notting Hill? Picture: Getty Images

Why is Notting Hill Carnival held in Notting Hill, London every year? Here is the history behind the annual event.

Notting Hill Carnival is one of the biggest events in London every year, taking place annually in August as a celebration of Black British culture.

Over three million people visit West London over the August bank holiday weekend to join the biggest street party in Europe and is known for its bold costumes, banging beats and delicious street food.

So, why is Carnival held in West London, more specifically Notting Hill? Here's everything you need to know.

The first ever 'Notting Hill carnival', created in response to the previous year's racial riots in the area and the state of race relations at the time. The carnival, organised by Claudia Jones.
The first ever 'Notting Hill carnival', created in response to the previous year's racial riots in the area and the state of race relations at the time. The carnival, organised by Claudia Jones. Picture: Getty

Notting Hill Carnival's conception is not so concrete, however most believe the event to have started in 1966 with its first organised outside event.

The origins of Carnival is a turbulent one, which follows Notting Hill’s West Indian community after it protested at the 1958 race riots to establish its identity in London and unapologetically celebrated Caribbean culture across the city.

Matthew Philip, CEO of Notting Hill Carnival, says: Our bands don't just play songs, they create the entire heartbeat of Carnival."

Nearly one million people are expected by the organizers Sunday and Monday in the streets of west London's Notting Hill to celebrate Caribbean culture at a carnival considered the largest street demonstration in Europe.
Nearly one million people are expected by the organizers Sunday and Monday in the streets of west London's Notting Hill to celebrate Caribbean culture at a carnival considered the largest street demonstration in Europe. Picture: Getty

He called NHC a 'grand tapestry of creativity', and a 'living, breathing gallery of excellence'.

Philip continued that aspects of Carnival are a "living breathing showcase of how immigration has transformed the UK into a global cultural powerhouse."

Notting Hill Carnival will take place this Sun, 25 Aug 2024 to Mon, 26 Aug 2024.

